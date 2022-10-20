FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $59.34 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $58.93 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for both the third quarter of 2022 and 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company has 4.75 million shares remaining under the previously announced share repurchase authorization. Through September 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased 244,559 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.61.

As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included an increase in net interest income of $7.37 million from continued balance sheet growth. Included in the change in net interest income was a decline in PPP loan origination fees and interest of $8.19 million when compared to the same period a year ago. Additionally, the results this quarter when compared to the same quarter a year ago were impacted by (i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $3.22 million; (ii) a decrease in interest on loan recoveries of $1.08 million; (iii) a decrease in debit card fees of $3.61 million; and (iv) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $4.72 million.

"During the third quarter, we continued our momentum, driven by our focus on customer service excellence in our vibrant Texas markets, that produced strong loan growth while maintaining deposits. Our operating results for the third quarter reflect overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $379 million, or 25.6 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $19.14 million through the addition of over 9,300 net new accounts year-to-date," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We have strong capital as reflected by our regulatory capital ratios being well above required levels while maintaining combined allowances for credit losses and unfunded commitments totaling $84.99 million. We remain focused on serving our customers and delivering solid results while actively managing the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $103.16 million compared to $95.78 million for the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.32 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.28 percent for the second quarter of 2022, and 3.41 percent in the third quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.54 billion for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $11.58 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees and interest which totaled $62 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $8.25 million in the third quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $202 thousand at September 30, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.22 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021. The Company's provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth, increases in unfunded commitments and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast metrics offset by loan recoveries and lower classified loan specific reserves. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $74.11 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $63.37 million at September 30, 2021, or 1.20 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $10.88 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $6.75 million at September 30, 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, net recoveries totaled $1.12 million compared to net recoveries of $1.23 million for the third quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets decreased to 0.39 percent at September 30, 2022, compared with 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021. Classified loans totaled $143.72 million at September 30, 2022, compared with $165.77 million at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $30.94 million compared to $37.73 million for the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $10.31 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $9.48 million for the third quarter of 2021 driven mainly by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue.

for the third quarter of 2022 compared to for the third quarter of 2021 driven mainly by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue. Service charges on deposits increased to $6.40 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $5.67 million for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the continued increase in net new accounts.

for the third quarter of 2022 compared to for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the continued increase in net new accounts. Debit card fees decreased by $3.61 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago and $4.28 million from the second quarter of 2022. The decreases were due the impact of becoming subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") effective July 1, 2022 , and is consistent with our prior disclosures.

for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago and from the second quarter of 2022. The decreases were due the impact of becoming subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") effective , and is consistent with our prior disclosures. Mortgage income was $4.07 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $8.79 million for the third quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins as a result of the changes in interest rates.

for the third quarter of 2022 compared to for the third quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins as a result of the changes in interest rates. Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $664 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $1.75 million for the third quarter of 2021.

for the third quarter of 2022 compared to for the third quarter of 2021. Gains on sales of securities and other assets were $1.21 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $22 thousand for the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $59.44 million compared to $62.94 million for the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $33.89 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $37.09 million in the third quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.26 million and a decrease of $1.87 million in profit sharing expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 43.76 percent for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.11 billion compared to $12.54 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans totaled $6.26 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, grew $379.00 million during the third quarter of 2022 and $919.11 million for the first nine months of 2022. Deposits totaled $11.14 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021.

Shareholders' equity was $1.13 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.33 billion and $1.73 billion at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last nine months. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $632.42 million at September 30, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $400.51 million at June 30, 2022, and an unrealized gain of $109.45 million at September 30, 2021.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































































As of



2022



2021

ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 227,298

$ 242,665

$ 203,187

$ 205,053

$ 201,901

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

138,484



222,899



394,566



323,535



359,241

Investment securities

5,745,443



6,215,036



6,502,495



6,573,179



6,119,984

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,255,286



5,876,281



5,550,430



5,336,179



5,147,160

PPP loans

202



2,301



15,739



52,793



139,334

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,255,488



5,878,582



5,566,169



5,388,972



5,286,494

Allowance for credit losses

(74,108)



(71,932)



(66,913)



(63,465)



(63,370)

Net loans, held-for-investment

6,181,380



5,806,650



5,499,256



5,325,507



5,223,124

Loans, held-for-sale

18,815



26,445



27,670



37,810



47,721

Premises and equipment, net

152,646



149,280



150,168



149,764



147,516

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

2,352



2,658



2,978



3,298



3,689

Other assets

330,445



281,098



220,399



170,834



126,601

Total assets $ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,200,792

$ 4,104,034

$ 3,978,724

$ 3,780,230

$ 3,574,405

Interest-bearing deposits

6,941,326



7,018,949



7,021,101



6,786,258



6,318,712

Total deposits

11,142,118



11,122,983



10,999,825



10,566,488



9,893,117

Borrowings

774,581



768,364



758,595



671,152



648,679

Trade date payable

-



-



-



-



174,236

Other liabilities

61,030



39,847



67,031



105,597



93,491

Shareholders' equity

1,132,615



1,329,018



1,488,749



1,759,224



1,733,735

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

$ 12,543,258



































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Interest income $ 112,728

$ 101,981

$ 97,009

$ 95,995

$ 97,198

Interest expense

9,572



3,199



1,570



1,187



1,416

Net interest income

103,156



98,782



95,439



94,808



95,782

Provision for credit losses

3,221



5,350



4,782



2,064



-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,935



93,432



90,657



92,744



95,782

Noninterest income

30,943



37,317



34,881



34,903



37,726

Noninterest expense

59,442



58,333



59,225



61,672



62,939

Net income before income taxes

71,436



72,416



66,313



65,975



70,569

Income tax expense

12,095



11,922



10,341



10,638



11,641

Net income $ 59,341

$ 60,494

$ 55,972

$ 55,337

$ 58,928

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.41

Net income - diluted

0.41



0.42



0.39



0.39



0.41

Cash dividends declared

0.17



0.17



0.15



0.15



0.15

Book value

7.94



9.32



10.43



12.34



12.17

Tangible book value

5.73



7.10



8.21



10.12



9.94

Market value

41.83



39.27



44.12



50.84



45.95

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,628,163



142,586,601



142,704,495



142,532,116



142,467,687

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,524,500



142,682,251



142,558,743



142,437,804



142,334,449

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,126,088



143,238,669



143,302,063



143,251,521



143,218,920

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.76 %

1.82 %

1.71 %

1.74 %

1.90 % Return on average equity

17.31



17.26



13.53



12.63



13.43

Return on average tangible equity

22.55



22.27



16.68



15.45



16.43

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.32



3.28



3.22



3.29



3.41

Efficiency ratio

43.76



41.83



44.16



46.18



45.88



































































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2022



2021



















Interest income $ 311,718

$ 280,410



















Interest expense

14,340



4,855



















Net interest income

297,378



275,555



















Provision for credit losses

13,353



(3,203)



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

284,025



278,758



















Noninterest income

103,141



107,273



















Noninterest expense

177,000



180,036



















Net income before income taxes

210,166



205,995



















Income tax expense

34,359



33,770



















Net income $ 175,807

$ 172,225



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.23

$ 1.21



















Net income - diluted

1.23



1.20



















Cash dividends declared

0.49



0.43



















Book value

7.94



12.17



















Tangible book value

5.73



9.94



















Market value $ 41.83

$ 45.95



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,628,163



142,467,687



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,588,373



142,242,783



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,246,768



143,183,792



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.77 %

1.94 %

















Return on average equity

15.88



13.55



















Return on average tangible equity

20.20



16.66



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.27



3.43



















Efficiency ratio

43.23



45.73





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 71,932

$ 66,913

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

$ 62,138

Loans charged-off

(293)



(275)



(659)



(3,067)



(1,475)

Loan recoveries

1,409



1,191



360



783



2,707

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

1,116



916



(299)



(2,284)



1,232

Provision for loan losses

1,060



4,103



3,747



2,379



-

Balance at end of period $ 74,108

$ 71,932

$ 66,913

$ 63,465

$ 63,370

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 8,718

$ 7,471

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

Provision for unfunded commitments

2,161



1,247



1,035



(315)



-

Balance at end of period $ 10,879

$ 8,718

$ 7,471

$ 6,436

$ 6,751

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18 %

1.22 %

1.20 %

1.18 %

1.20 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

301.02



281.90



232.71



200.33



250.92

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

(0.07)



(0.06)



0.02



0.17



(0.09)



































































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 871,133

$ 837,627

$ 822,310

$ 784,282

$ 680,263

PPP

202



2,301



15,739



52,793



139,334

Municipal

214,852



200,577



191,799



177,905



165,847

Total Commercial

1,086,187



1,040,505



1,029,848



1,014,980



985,444

Agricultural

76,937



90,420



82,883



98,089



98,947

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

938,051



928,644



806,211



749,793



656,530

Farm

268,139



250,028



225,942



217,220



203,064

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

717,738



636,432



636,160



623,434



674,958

Owner Occupied CRE

945,665



909,899



881,181



821,653



824,231

Residential

1,536,180



1,412,125



1,352,162



1,334,419



1,328,798

Total Real Estate

4,405,773



4,137,128



3,901,656



3,746,519



3,687,581

Consumer:





























Auto

538,798



468,147



419,818



405,416



394,072

Non-Auto

147,793



142,382



131,964



123,968



120,450

Total Consumer

686,591



610,529



551,782



529,384



514,522

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 6,255,488

$ 5,878,582

$ 5,566,169

$ 5,388,972

$ 5,286,494

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 43,149

$ 46,512

$ 47,445

$ 55,670

$ 53,620

Substandard

100,568



106,156



104,715



105,515



112,151

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 143,717

$ 152,668

$ 152,160

$ 161,185

$ 165,771

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 24,585

$ 25,475

$ 28,723

$ 31,652

$ 25,210

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

19



20



20



21



22

Accruing loans 90 days past due

15



22



11



8



23

Total nonperforming loans

24,619



25,517



28,754



31,681



25,255

Foreclosed assets

-



-



-



2,477



28

Total nonperforming assets $ 24,619

$ 25,517

$ 28,754

$ 34,158

$ 25,283

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.39 %

0.43 %

0.52 %

0.63 %

0.48 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.19



0.19



0.22



0.26



0.20



































































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

CAPITAL RATIOS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.03 %

18.50 %

19.00 %

19.35 %

19.71 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.03



18.50



19.00



19.35



19.71

Total capital ratio

19.07



19.54



20.01



20.34



20.76

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.79



10.65



10.78



11.13



11.19

Tangible common equity ratio

6.38



7.83



9.02



11.28



11.59

Equity/Assets ratio

8.64



10.02



11.18



13.43



13.82



































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Trust fees $ 10,314

$ 9,742

$ 9,817

$ 9,670

$ 9,484

Service charges on deposits

6,399



6,038



5,706



5,762



5,673

Debit card fees

5,587



9,868



8,926



9,353



9,198

Credit card fees

651



700



602



602



595

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,070



5,728



6,333



6,272



8,788

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

334



1,648



31



1



1

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

349



18



1,084



107



27

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

526



6



(10)



(3)



(6)

Interest on loan recoveries

664



1,649



283



1,207



1,746

Other noninterest income

2,049



1,920



2,109



1,932



2,220

Total noninterest income $ 30,943

$ 37,317

$ 34,881

$ 34,903

$ 37,726

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 33,129

$ 31,840

$ 32,540

$ 31,876

$ 34,460

Profit sharing expense

763



1,307



1,598



3,099



2,630

Net occupancy expense

3,440



3,292



3,225



3,333



3,288

Equipment expense

2,396



2,346



2,257



2,382



2,450

FDIC assessment fees

917



904



869



848



815

Debit card expense

3,013



3,200



2,964



3,221



2,929

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,604



2,513



2,957



2,835



2,893

Audit fees

451



450



451



423



466

Printing, stationery and supplies

600



501



540



664



432

Amortization of intangible assets

306



320



320



391



398

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,692



1,554



1,493



1,842



1,746

Operational and other losses

869



782



596



1,385



1,087

Software amortization and expense

2,564



2,522



2,457



2,817



2,855

Other noninterest expense

6,698



6,802



6,958



6,556



6,490

Total noninterest expense $ 59,442

$ 58,333

$ 59,225

$ 61,672

$ 62,939

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 1,737

$ 3,366

$ 3,782

$ 3,841

$ 3,670



































































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2022



2021



















Trust fees $ 29,873

$ 26,475



















Service charges on deposits

18,143



15,394



















Debit card fees

24,381



26,552



















Credit card fees

1,953



1,771



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

16,131



26,973



















Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

2,013



814



















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,451



83



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

522



213



















Interest on loan recoveries

2,596



2,832



















Other noninterest income

6,078



6,166



















Total noninterest income $ 103,141

$ 107,273



















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 97,509

$ 100,032



















Profit sharing expense

3,668



7,035



















Net occupancy expense

9,957



9,676



















Equipment expense

6,999



6,791



















FDIC assessment fees

2,690



2,282



















Debit card expense

9,177



8,736



















Legal, tax and professional fees

8,074



8,971



















Audit fees

1,352



1,336



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,641



1,246



















Amortization of intangible assets

946



1,222



















Advertising, meals and public relations

4,739



4,526



















Operational and other losses

2,247



1,908



















Software amortization and expense

7,543



8,303



















Other noninterest expense

20,458



17,972



















Total noninterest expense $ 177,000

$ 180,036



















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 8,884

$ 10,850





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022





June 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,107

$ 19



2.49 %





$ 1,466

$ 5



1.45 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

248,929



1,413



2.25









288,784



547



0.76

Taxable securities

4,039,107



20,799



2.06









4,101,751



19,151



1.87

Tax-exempt securities

2,164,829



14,382



2.66









2,376,324



17,166



2.89

Loans

6,082,649



77,851



5.08









5,720,804



68,478



4.80

Total interest-earning assets

12,538,621

$ 114,464



3.62 %







12,489,129

$ 105,347



3.38 % Noninterest-earning assets

833,980





















825,711













Total assets $ 13,372,601



















$ 13,314,840













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,004,478

$ 8,787



0.50 %





$ 7,049,041

$ 2,967



0.17 % Borrowings

768,096



784



0.40









730,477



232



0.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,772,574

$ 9,571



0.49 %







7,779,518

$ 3,199



0.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,178,675





















4,064,207













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,320





















65,475













Shareholders' equity

1,360,032





















1,405,640













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,372,601



















$ 13,314,840

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 104,893



3.32 %











$ 102,148



3.28 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,015

$ 1



0.52 %





$ 82

$ -



0.48 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

171,970



94



0.22









320,102



124



0.15

Taxable securities

4,231,949



17,823



1.68









3,590,137



13,556



1.51

Tax-exempt securities

2,612,025



18,107



2.77









2,636,360



18,163



2.76

Loans

5,487,538



64,766



4.79









5,347,069



67,993



5.04

Total interest-earning assets

12,504,497

$ 100,791



3.27 %







11,893,750

$ 99,836



3.33 % Noninterest-earning assets

744,810





















726,932













Total assets $ 13,249,307



















$ 12,620,682













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,898,059

$ 1,369



0.08 %





$ 6,399,343

$ 1,110



0.07 % Borrowings

781,314



201



0.10









639,725



77



0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,679,373

$ 1,570



0.08 %







7,039,068

$ 1,187



0.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,827,451





















3,744,848













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 64,999





















99,091













Shareholders' equity

1,677,484





















1,737,675













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,249,307



















$ 12,620,682

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 99,221



3.22 %











$ 98,649



3.29 %













































Three Months Ended

























Sept. 30, 2021



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,554

$ 2



0.51 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

612,551



236



0.15

























Taxable securities

3,081,215



12,122



1.57

























Tax-exempt securities

2,542,606



17,701



2.78

























Loans

5,337,807



70,807



5.26

























Total interest-earning assets

11,575,733

$ 100,868



3.46 %























Noninterest-earning assets

705,099





































Total assets $ 12,280,832





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,346,267

$ 1,340



0.08 %























Borrowings

599,934



76



0.05

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,946,201

$ 1,416



0.08 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,490,685





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 103,446





































Shareholders' equity

1,740,500





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,280,832

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 99,452



3.41 %





































































Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022





Sept. 30, 2021



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,870

$ 26



1.87 %





$ 2,181

$ 9



0.55 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

236,843



2,054



1.16









682,082



606



0.12

Taxable securities

4,123,562



57,772



1.87









2,665,988



33,834



1.69

Tax-exempt securities

2,382,754



49,655



2.78









2,458,352



52,090



2.83

Loans

5,765,844



211,095



4.89









5,339,398



204,721



5.13

Total interest-earning assets

12,510,873

$ 320,602



3.43 %







11,148,001

$ 291,260



3.49 % Noninterest-earning assets

801,828





















699,326













Total assets $ 13,312,701



















$ 11,847,327













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,984,249

$ 13,124



0.25 %





$ 6,165,740

$ 4,595



0.10 % Borrowings

759,913



1,216



0.21









528,599



260



0.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,744,162

$ 14,340



0.25 %







6,694,339

$ 4,855



0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,024,731





















3,349,719













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 63,919





















103,354













Shareholders' equity

1,479,889





















1,699,915













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,312,701



















$ 11,847,327

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 306,262



3.27 %











$ 286,405



3.43 %

