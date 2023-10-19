FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $49.56 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $59.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 101,337 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.99. Currently, the Company has 4.90 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2024.

"Due to our strong liquidity, capital levels and some banks who don't have the liquidity to serve their loan customers, we have had the ability to add good loan and deposit customers at favorable terms in the current environment," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged that deposit balances have remained fairly stable this year and we continue to have significant net new account growth. Moving forward, we will continue our disciplined approach of managing our balance sheet, reducing expenses and maximizing efficiencies. The monthly maturities off our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will improve our interest income as we go forward. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates," Dueser added.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $94.15 million compared to $95.87 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $103.16 million for the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.29 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.38 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $11.96 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.54 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.28 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.22 million for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses totaled $89.71 million, or 1.28 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $74.11 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.90 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $10.88 million at September 30, 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $648 thousand compared to net recoveries of $1.12 million for the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.57 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.39 percent at September 30, 2022. Classified loans totaled $179.11 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $143.72 million at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.07 million compared to $30.94 million for the third quarter of 2022, largely due to the following:

  • Debit card fees decreased by $546 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due to the recognition of $988 thousand of volume incentive income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $375 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Mortgage income declined to $3.44 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.07 million for the third quarter of 2022 due to lower overall origination volume and margins primarily because of the continued increase in mortgage interest rates.
  • Available-for-sale securities totaling $113.13 million with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $972 thousand compared to a gain on sales of securities of $334 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The proceeds from the sales of these securities are being used to fund organic loan growth that is yielding around 8 percent, resulting in an anticipated earn back period of less than 6 months.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $698 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $664 thousand for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.51 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $6.40 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven by the growth in net new accounts.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $59.54 million compared to $59.44 million for the third quarter of 2022, with the following variances:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs decreased to $32.94 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $33.89 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily resulting from a decrease of $583 thousand in profit sharing expense and $121 thousand in mortgage incentives.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.05 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 largely due to an increase of $656 thousand in FDIC insurance fees and an increase of $403 thousand in legal and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 47.62 percent for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 43.10 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by the decrease in net interest income from the prior year.

As of September 30, 2023, consolidated total assets were $12.78 billion compared to $13.11 billion at September 30, 2022. Loans totaled $6.99 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with loans of $6.26 billion at September 30, 2022.  During the third quarter of 2023, loans grew $217.14 million, or 12.71 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2023 balances. Deposits totaled $10.72 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $11.14 billion at September 30, 2022. 

Shareholders' equity was $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.37 billion and $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to interest rate changes over the past year. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $639.93 million at September 30, 2023, compared to an unrealized loss of $490.28 million at June 30, 2023 and $632.42 million at September 30, 2022.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of

2023

2022

ASSETS

 Sept. 30, 

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Cash and due from banks

$

208,277

$

255,018

$

224,875

$

293,286

$

227,298

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

180,008

23,839

221,336

37,392

138,484

Investment securities

4,652,537

5,066,262

5,298,557

5,474,359

5,745,443

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,994,574

6,777,429

6,576,060

6,441,699

6,255,286

PPP loans

122

141

155

169

202

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,994,696

6,777,570

6,576,215

6,441,868

6,255,488

Allowance for credit losses

(89,714)

(86,541)

(80,818)

(75,834)

(74,108)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

6,904,982

6,691,029

6,495,397

6,366,034

6,181,380

Loans, held-for-sale

12,229

19,220

11,996

11,965

18,815

Premises and equipment, net

152,936

152,876

153,718

152,973

152,646

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

1,369

1,597

1,825

2,053

2,352

Other assets

351,599

302,115

286,801

322,523

330,445

Total assets

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,477,553

$

3,578,483

$

3,890,991

$

4,061,788

$

4,200,792

Interest-bearing deposits

7,238,970

7,229,077

7,045,427

6,943,719

6,941,326

Total deposits

10,716,523

10,807,560

10,936,418

11,005,507

11,142,118

Borrowings

751,544

587,656

632,927

642,507

774,581

Trade date payable

2,500

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities

66,741

62,988

65,788

60,315

61,030

Shareholders' equity

1,240,110

1,367,233

1,372,853

1,265,737

1,132,615

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,777,418

$

12,825,437

$

13,007,986

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Interest income

$

135,351

$

129,005

$

121,508

$

121,137

$

112,728

Interest expense

41,202

33,139

25,222

17,100

9,572

Net interest income

94,149

95,866

96,286

104,037

103,156

Provision for credit losses

2,276

5,573

2,781

4,075

3,221

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

91,873

90,293

93,505

99,962

99,935

Noninterest income

28,070

29,947

28,007

28,524

30,943

Noninterest expense

59,539

57,613

57,256

57,778

59,442

Net income before income taxes

60,404

62,627

64,256

70,708

71,436

Income tax expense

10,848

11,754

11,688

12,040

12,095

Net income

$

49,556

$

50,873

$

52,568

$

58,668

$

59,341
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.35

$

0.36

$

0.37

$

0.41

$

0.42

Net income - diluted

0.35

0.36

0.37

0.41

0.41

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.17

Book value

8.69

9.58

9.62

8.87

7.94

Tangible book value

6.48

7.37

7.41

6.66

5.73

Market value

25.12

28.49

31.90

34.40

41.83

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,677,069

142,741,196

142,703,531

142,657,871

142,628,163

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,707,260

142,700,805

142,665,646

142,619,632

142,524,500

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,149,373

143,087,555

143,066,011

143,071,538

143,126,088
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.53

%

1.58

%

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.76

%

Return on average equity

14.51

14.89

16.32

19.87

17.31

Return on average tangible equity

18.90

19.33

21.51

27.20

22.55

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.22

3.29

3.34

3.47

3.38

Efficiency ratio*

47.62

44.74

44.93

42.39

43.10

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance































Nine Months Ended









 Sept. 30, 








INCOME STATEMENTS

2023

2022









Interest income

$

385,864

$

311,718









Interest expense

99,563

14,340









Net interest income

286,301

297,378









Provision for credit losses

10,631

13,353









Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

275,670

284,025









Noninterest income

86,025

103,141









Noninterest expense

174,407

177,000









Net income before income taxes

187,288

210,166









Income tax expense

34,291

34,359









Net income

$

152,997

$

175,807

























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

1.07

$

1.23









Net income - diluted

1.07

1.23









Cash dividends declared

0.53

0.49









Book value

8.69

7.94









Tangible book value

6.48

5.73









Market value

$

25.12

$

41.83









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,677,069

142,628,163









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,691,389

142,588,373









Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,042,858

143,246,768

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.59

%

1.77

%








Return on average equity

15.22

15.88









Return on average tangible equity

19.88

20.20









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)*

3.28

3.30









Efficiency ratio*

45.75

42.94









*Calculation has been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance








FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

















Quarter Ended





2023




2022

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Sept. 30, 

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

86,541

$

80,818

$

75,834

$

74,108

$

71,932

Loans charged-off

(1,080)

(1,118)

(288)

(1,225)

(293)

Loan recoveries

432

319

565

320

1,409

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(648)

(799)

277

(905)

1,116

Provision for loan losses

3,821

6,522

4,707

2,631

1,060

Balance at end of period

$

89,714

$

86,541

$

80,818

$

75,834

$

74,108
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

9,448

$

10,397

$

12,323

$

10,879

$

8,718

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1,545)

(949)

(1,926)

1,444

2,161

Balance at end of period

$

7,903

$

9,448

$

10,397

$

12,323

$

10,879
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.28

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.18

%

1.18

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

229.44

296.13

334.06

311.75

301.02

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

0.04

0.05

(0.02)

0.06

(0.07)

































Quarter Ended


2023

2022

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Commercial:














C&I

$

1,108,118

$

1,021,722

$

954,531

$

917,148

$

871,133

PPP

122

141

155

169

202

Municipal

218,358

215,977

221,379

221,090

214,852

Total Commercial

1,326,598

1,237,840

1,176,065

1,138,407

1,086,187

Agricultural

81,876

82,032

77,017

76,947

76,937

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

929,570

915,221

921,190

959,426

938,051

Farm

341,052

335,644

307,706

306,322

268,139

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

828,900

811,347

737,117

732,089

717,738

Owner Occupied CRE

1,002,913

1,011,511

1,043,018

954,400

945,665

Residential

1,788,913

1,698,679

1,628,841

1,575,758

1,536,180

Total Real Estate

4,891,348

4,772,402

4,637,872

4,527,995

4,405,773

Consumer:














Auto

540,382

534,603

537,410

550,635

538,798

Non-Auto

154,492

150,693

147,851

147,884

147,793

Total Consumer

694,874

685,296

685,261

698,519

686,591
















                    Total loans held-for-investment

$

6,994,696

$

6,777,570

$

6,576,215

$

6,441,868

$

6,255,488
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

60,939

$

66,960

$

65,141

$

49,382

$

43,149

Substandard

118,166

108,179

91,915

101,316

100,568

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

                    Total classified loans

$

179,105

$

175,139

$

157,056

$

150,698

$

143,717
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

38,812

$

28,672

$

24,171

$

24,325

$

24,604

Accruing loans 90 days past due

289

552

22

-

15

                    Total nonperforming loans

39,101

29,224

24,193

24,325

24,619

Foreclosed assets

597

25

196

-

-

                    Total nonperforming assets

$

39,698

$

29,249

$

24,389

$

24,325

$

24,619
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.57

%

0.43

%

0.37

%

0.38

%

0.39

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.31

0.23

0.19

0.19

0.19

































Quarter Ended


2023

2022

CAPITAL RATIOS

 Sept. 30, 

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.35

%

18.48

%

18.68

%

18.22

%

18.03

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.35

18.48

18.68

18.22

18.03

Total capital ratio

19.49

19.62

19.79

19.29

19.07

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.00

11.81

11.53

10.96

10.79

Tangible common equity ratio

7.42

8.41

8.33

7.51

6.38

Equity/Assets ratio

9.71

10.66

10.55

9.76

8.64

















Quarter Ended


2023

2022

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

Trust fees

$

10,050

$

9,883

$

9,845

$

10,122

$

10,314

Service charges on deposits

6,509

6,310

6,036

6,397

6,399

Debit card fees

5,041

6,720

4,936

5,899

5,587

Credit card fees

694

711

609

632

651

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,442

3,534

2,974

2,904

4,070

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(972)

46

12

131

334

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(10)

(1)

34

-

349

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

696

-

930

(2)

526

Interest on loan recoveries

698

475

346

244

664

Other noninterest income

1,922

2,269

2,285

2,197

2,049

                    Total noninterest income

$

28,070

$

29,947

$

28,007

$

28,524

$

30,943
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,755

$

31,796

$

31,431

$

32,391

$

33,129

Profit sharing expense

180

(30)

30

565

763

Net occupancy expense

3,565

3,423

3,430

3,350

3,440

Equipment expense

2,200

2,198

2,127

2,053

2,396

FDIC insurance premiums

1,573

1,417

1,654

1,021

917

Debit card expense

3,284

3,221

3,199

3,054

3,013

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,007

2,847

2,687

2,814

2,604

Audit fees

551

563

540

451

451

Printing, stationery and supplies

512

740

710

473

600

Amortization of intangible assets

228

228

228

299

306

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,622

1,789

1,475

1,646

1,692

Operational and other losses

959

856

931

982

869

Software amortization and expense

2,441

2,519

2,311

2,420

2,564

Other noninterest expense

6,662

6,046

6,503

6,259

6,698

                    Total noninterest expense

$

59,539

$

57,613

$

57,256

$

57,778

$

59,442
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

2,823

$

2,950

$

3,131

$

3,751

$

3,807

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance









Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30,

NONINTEREST INCOME

2023

2022

Trust fees

$

29,778

$

29,873

Service charges on deposits

18,855

18,143

Debit card fees

16,697

24,381

Credit card fees

2,014

1,953

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

9,950

16,131

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

(914)

2,013

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

23

1,451

Net gain on sale of assets

1,626

522

Interest on loan recoveries

1,519

2,596

Other noninterest income

6,477

6,078

Total noninterest income

$

86,025

$

103,141









NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

95,982

$

97,509

Profit sharing expense

180

3,668

Net occupancy expense

10,418

9,957

Equipment expense

6,525

6,999

FDIC insurance premiums

4,644

2,690

Debit card expense

9,704

9,177

Legal, tax and professional fees

8,541

8,074

Audit fees

1,654

1,352

Printing, stationery and supplies

1,962

1,641

Amortization of intangible assets

684

946

Advertising, meals and public relations

4,886

4,739

Operational and other losses

2,746

2,247

Software amortization and expense

7,271

7,543

Other noninterest expense

19,210

20,458

Total noninterest expense

$

174,407

$

177,000









TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT *

$

8,903

$

11,671

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,383

$

35

5.79

%


$

2,242

$

30

5.45

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

55,231

757

5.44




119,168

1,553

5.23

Taxable securities

3,429,290

19,425

2.27




3,589,381

20,032

2.23

Tax-exempt securities

1,578,660

11,085

2.81




1,653,418

11,799

2.85

Loans

6,894,064

106,872

6.15




6,683,276

98,541

5.91

Total interest-earning assets

11,959,628

$

138,174

4.58

%



12,047,485

$

131,955

4.39

%

Noninterest-earning assets

850,855










842,284






Total assets

$

12,810,483









$

12,889,769






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,259,252

$

36,165

1.98

%


$

7,037,677

$

27,629

1.57

%

Borrowings

621,188

5,037

3.22




715,071

5,510

3.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,880,440

$

41,202

2.07

%



7,752,748

$

33,139

1.71

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,509,809










3,704,143






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,094










62,227






Shareholders' equity

1,355,140










1,370,651






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,810,483









$

12,889,769




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

96,972

3.22

%





$

98,816

3.29

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,507

$

32

5.12

%


$

3,165

$

36

4.57

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

143,542

1,618

4.57




160,200

1,579

3.91

Taxable securities

3,672,257

20,782

2.26




3,761,206

21,152

2.25

Tax-exempt securities

1,750,533

12,743

2.91




2,001,185

15,740

3.15

Loans

6,500,332

89,464

5.58




6,391,703

86,381

5.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,069,171

$

124,639

4.19

%



12,317,459

$

124,888

4.02

%

Noninterest-earning assets

863,342










891,972






Total assets

$

12,932,513









$

13,209,431






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,080,518

$

21,812

1.25

%


$

6,871,315

$

13,123

0.76

%

Borrowings

625,137

3,410

2.21




927,250

3,977

1.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,705,655

$

25,222

1.33

%



7,798,565

$

17,100

0.87

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,860,472










4,179,494






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

60,028










60,085






Shareholders' equity

1,306,358










1,171,287






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,932,513









$

13,209,431




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

99,417

3.34

%





$

107,788

3.47

%























Three Months Ended












Sept. 30, 2022













Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,107

$

19

2.49

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

248,929

1,413

2.25












Taxable securities

4,039,107

20,799

2.06












Tax-exempt securities

2,164,829

16,423

3.03












Loans

6,082,649

77,880

5.08












Total interest-earning assets

12,538,621

$

116,534

3.69

%











Noninterest-earning assets

833,980


















Total assets

$

13,372,601


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,004,478

$

8,787

0.50

%











Borrowings

768,096

784

0.40












Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,772,574

$

9,571

0.49

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,178,675


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

61,320


















Shareholders' equity

1,360,032


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,372,601








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

106,963

3.38

%


































Nine Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2023


Sept. 30, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,377

$

97

5.45

%


$

1,870

$

26

1.87

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

105,657

3,929

4.97




236,843

2,054

1.16

Taxable securities

3,562,753

60,240

2.25




4,123,562

57,772

1.87

Tax exempt securities

1,660,241

35,626

2.86




2,382,754

52,403

2.93

Loans

6,694,000

294,875

5.89




5,765,844

211,134

4.90

Total interest-earning assets

12,025,028

$

394,767

4.39

%



12,510,873

$

323,389

3.46

%

Noninterest-earning assets

852,113










801,828






Total assets

$

12,877,141









$

13,312,701






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,126,471

$

85,606

1.61

%


$

6,984,249

$

13,124

0.25

%

Borrowings

653,784

13,957

2.85




759,913

1,216

0.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,780,255

$

99,563

1.71

%



7,744,162

$

14,340

0.25

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,690,190










4,024,731






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

62,468










63,919






Shareholders' equity

1,344,228










1,479,889






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,877,141









$

13,312,701




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)*


$

295,204

3.28

%





$

309,049

3.30

%

*Calculations have been adjusted to remove effect of TEFRA disallowance

































