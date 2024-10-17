FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $55.31 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to earnings of $52.49 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $49.56 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.35 for the third quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased with the results for the quarter which saw continued growth in loans, deposits and net interest income, resulting in increased earnings over third quarter last year of 11.61 percent," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged about the remainder of the year and we are committed to our continued focus on excellent customer service by building relationships and supporting our communities. As always, we appreciate the commitment of customers, shareholders, and employees."

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $107.11 million compared to $103.27 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $94.15 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.22 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Average interest-earning assets were $12.48 billion for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $11.96 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.12 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million and $2.28 million for the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. On September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $99.94 million, or 1.29 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.71 million, or 1.28 percent of loans at September 30, 2023. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.00 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $7.90 million at September 30, 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, net charge-offs totaled $786 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $648 thousand for the third quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.83 percent on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024 and 0.57 percent at September 30, 2023. Classified loans totaled $229.92 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $219.26 million at June 30, 2024 and $179.11 million at September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $32.36 million compared to $28.07 million for the third quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Trust fee income increased $1.64 million , or 16.36 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $10.86 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $9.02 billion at September 30, 2023 , and additionally from increases in oil and gas related fees.

, or 16.36 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to at compared to at , and additionally from increases in oil and gas related fees. Available-for-sale securities totaling $113.13 million with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of $972 thousand . There were no securities sales in the third quarter 2024.

with an average book yield of 3.53 percent were sold in the third quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss on sales of securities of . There were no securities sales in the third quarter 2024. Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $1.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $698 thousand for the third quarter of 2023.

for the third quarter of 2024 compared to for the third quarter of 2023. Debit card fees increased by $487 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily due to the continued increase in the number of debit cards issued.

for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily due to the continued increase in the number of debit cards issued. Mortgage income declined to $3.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $3.44 million for the third quarter of 2023 due to stagnant overall origination volume primarily because of the level of mortgage interest rates.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $66.01 million compared to $59.54 million for the third quarter of 2023. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $37.50 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $32.94 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $2.06 million in profit sharing expense, and $288 thousand in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to annualized earnings growth. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments as well as merit-based pay increases over the prior year.

for the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of in profit sharing expense, and in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to annualized earnings growth. Additionally, officer and employee salaries increased for additions to the middle market lending team and the audit and risk departments as well as merit-based pay increases over the prior year. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.91 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 is largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and legal, tax and professional fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.45 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 47.62 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income.

As of September 30, 2024, consolidated total assets were $13.58 billion compared to $12.78 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans totaled $7.72 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with loans of $6.99 billion at September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, loans grew $203.46 million, or 10.76 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.34 billion at September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $265.31 million, or 9.14 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2024 balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.66 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.52 billion and $1.24 billion at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively, primarily as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the decrease in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to lower long-term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $329.82 million at September 30, 2024, compared to an unrealized loss of $441.56 million at June 30, 2024 and $639.93 million at September 30, 2023.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com .

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2024



2023

ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 296,188

$ 263,262

$ 222,464

$ 281,354

$ 208,277

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

287,476



103,315



365,397



255,237



180,008

Federal funds sold

-



2,800



12,300



-



-

Investment securities

4,612,299



4,573,024



4,658,526



4,732,762



4,652,537

Loans, held-for-investment

7,723,191



7,519,733



7,229,410



7,148,791



6,994,696

Allowance for credit losses

(99,936)



(95,170)



(89,562)



(88,734)



(89,714)

Net loans, held-for-investment

7,623,255



7,424,563



7,139,848



7,060,057



6,904,982

Loans, held-for-sale

20,114



19,668



16,109



14,253



12,229

Premises and equipment, net

151,204



153,075



151,953



151,788



152,936

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

671



828



984



1,141



1,369

Other assets

278,244



310,059



310,096



295,521



351,599

Total assets $ 13,582,932

$ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,303,143

$ 3,289,032

$ 3,348,147

$ 3,435,586

$ 3,477,553

Interest-bearing deposits

8,452,718



8,120,125



7,941,661



7,702,714



7,238,970

Total deposits

11,755,861



11,409,157



11,289,808



11,138,300



10,716,523

Repurchase agreements

57,557



138,950



307,297



381,928



621,791

Borrowings

25,978



23,703



26,803



22,153



129,753

Trade date payable

5,416



-



-



-



2,500

Other liabilities

75,929



73,239



75,883



64,313



66,741

Shareholders' equity

1,662,191



1,519,026



1,491,367



1,498,900



1,240,110

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,582,932

$ 13,164,075

$ 13,191,158

$ 13,105,594

$ 12,777,418



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

INCOME STATEMENTS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Interest income $ 159,958

$ 153,673

$ 149,495

$ 142,207

$ 135,351

Interest expense

52,849



50,400



49,253



44,699



41,202

Net interest income

107,109



103,273



100,242



97,508



94,149

Provision for credit losses

6,123



5,888



808



-



2,276

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

100,986



97,385



99,434



97,508



91,873

Noninterest income

32,362



31,268



29,383



21,979



28,070

Noninterest expense

66,012



65,012



63,940



63,474



59,539

Net income before income taxes

67,336



63,641



64,877



56,013



60,404

Income tax expense

12,028



11,156



11,480



10,031



10,848

Net income $ 55,308

$ 52,485

$ 53,397

$ 45,982

$ 49,556

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.32

$ 0.35

Net income - diluted

0.39



0.37



0.37



0.32



0.35

Cash dividends declared

0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18

Book value

11.63



10.63



10.44



10.50



8.69

Tangible book value

9.43



8.43



8.24



8.30



6.48

Market value

37.01



29.53



32.81



30.30



25.12

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,906,070



142,848,909



142,817,159



142,716,939



142,677,069

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,853,215



142,814,363



142,724,674



142,680,263



142,707,260

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,188,857



143,088,930



143,029,449



143,069,900



143,149,373

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.66 %

1.61 %

1.62 %

1.42 %

1.53 % Return on average equity

14.00



14.43



14.43



14.26



14.51

Return on average tangible equity

17.49



18.38



18.29



18.92



18.90

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.50



3.48



3.34



3.33



3.22

Efficiency ratio

46.45



47.41



48.37



51.97



47.62



































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2024



2023



















Interest income $ 463,126

$ 385,864



















Interest expense

152,502



99,563



















Net interest income

310,624



286,301



















Provision for credit losses

12,817



10,631



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

297,807



275,670



















Noninterest income

93,012



86,025



















Noninterest expense

194,965



174,407



















Net income before income taxes

195,854



187,288



















Income tax expense

34,664



34,291



















Net income $ 161,190

$ 152,997



















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.13

$ 1.07



















Net income - diluted

1.13



1.07



















Cash dividends declared

0.54



0.53



















Book value

11.63



8.69



















Tangible book value

9.43



6.48



















Market value $ 37.01

$ 25.12



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,906,070



142,677,069



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,797,621



142,691,389



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,159,652



143,042,858



















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.63 %

1.59 %

















Return on average equity

14.28



15.22



















Return on average tangible equity

18.04



19.88



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.44



3.28



















Efficiency ratio

47.39



45.75





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 95,170

$ 89,562

$ 88,734

$ 89,714

$ 86,541

Loans charged-off

(1,279)



(702)



(850)



(1,213)



(1,080)

Loan recoveries

493



400



422



233



432

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(786)



(302)



(428)



(980)



(648)

Provision for loan losses

5,552



5,910



1,256



-



3,821

Balance at end of period $ 99,936

$ 95,170

$ 89,562

$ 88,734

$ 89,714

































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period $ 7,433

$ 7,455

$ 7,903

$ 7,903

$ 9,448

Provision for unfunded commitments

571



(22)



(448)



-



(1,545)

Balance at end of period $ 8,004

$ 7,433

$ 7,455

$ 7,903

$ 7,903

































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.28 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

156.44



157.20



247.48



256.36



229.44

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

0.04



0.02



0.02



0.06



0.04



































As of



2024



2023

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 1,175,774

$ 1,141,990

$ 1,191,516

$ 1,164,811

$ 1,108,240

Municipal

333,732



359,124



211,013



214,850



218,358

Total Commercial

1,509,506



1,501,114



1,402,529



1,379,661



1,326,598

Agricultural

83,269



86,186



87,882



84,890



81,876

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

1,013,810



986,394



921,773



963,158



929,570

Farm

315,720



318,597



311,002



344,954



341,052

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

825,928



815,713



853,721



827,969



828,900

Owner Occupied CRE

1,086,750



1,049,715



1,032,845



1,037,281



1,002,913

Residential

2,112,196



1,990,604



1,918,573



1,834,593



1,788,913

Total Real Estate

5,354,404



5,161,023



5,037,914



5,007,955



4,891,348

Consumer:





























Auto

618,103



615,192



549,837



521,859



540,382

Non-Auto

157,909



156,218



151,248



154,426



154,492

Total Consumer

776,012



771,410



701,085



676,285



694,874

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 7,723,191

$ 7,519,733

$ 7,229,410

$ 7,148,791

$ 6,994,696

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 41,362

$ 57,864

$ 62,623

$ 40,834

$ 60,939

Substandard

188,561



161,399



138,964



135,379



118,166

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 229,923

$ 219,263

$ 201,587

$ 176,213

$ 179,105

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 63,378

$ 60,311

$ 36,157

$ 33,609

$ 38,812

Accruing loans 90 days past due

504



231



33



1,004



289

Total nonperforming loans

63,882



60,542



36,190



34,613



39,101

Foreclosed assets

535



647



1,014



483



597

Total nonperforming assets $ 64,417

$ 61,189

$ 37,204

$ 35,096

$ 39,698

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.83 %

0.81 %

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.57 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.47



0.46



0.28



0.27



0.31



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

CAPITAL RATIOS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.83 %

18.42 %

18.60 %

18.50 %

18.35 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.83



18.42



18.60



18.50



18.35

Total capital ratio

20.03



19.55



19.70



19.62



19.49

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.53



12.40



12.12



12.06



12.00

Tangible common equity ratio

10.16



9.38



9.14



9.26



7.42

Equity/Assets ratio

12.24



11.54



11.31



11.44



9.71



































Quarter Ended



2024



2023

NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Trust fees $ 11,694

$ 11,714

$ 11,379

$ 10,678

$ 10,050

Service charges on deposits

6,428



6,009



6,246



6,523



6,509

Debit card fees

5,528



5,145



4,891



5,024



5,041

Credit card fees

617



672



631



631



694

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

3,359



3,687



3,128



1,940



3,442

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



-



-



(6,205)



(972)

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(30)



(58)



-



23



(10)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

267



2



-



(101)



696

Interest on loan recoveries

1,359



664



555



536



698

Other noninterest income

3,140



3,433



2,553



2,930



1,922

Total noninterest income $ 32,362

$ 31,268

$ 29,383

$ 21,979

$ 28,070

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 35,262

$ 35,569

$ 35,003

$ 34,560

$ 32,755

Profit sharing expense

2,235



1,903



1,680



1,193



180

Net occupancy expense

3,738



3,618



3,470



3,348



3,565

Equipment expense

2,291



2,233



2,237



2,020



2,200

FDIC insurance premiums

1,514



1,508



1,965



3,105



1,573

Debit card expense

3,248



3,242



3,058



3,229



3,284

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,865



3,809



2,734



3,125



3,007

Audit fees

582



453



333



587



551

Printing, stationery and supplies

199



425



447



492



512

Amortization of intangible assets

157



157



157



228



228

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,466



1,466



1,455



1,146



1,622

Operational and other losses

955



769



1,154



1,096



959

Software amortization and expense

3,712



3,158



3,005



3,017



2,441

Other noninterest expense

6,788



6,702



7,242



6,328



6,662

Total noninterest expense $ 66,012

$ 65,012

$ 63,940

$ 63,474

$ 59,539

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

2,628

$ 2,572

$ 2,573

$ 2,649

$ 2,823



































Nine Months Ended



















Sept. 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2024



2023



















Trust fees $ 34,787

$ 29,778



















Service charges on deposits

18,683



18,855



















Debit card fees

15,564



16,697



















Credit card fees

1,920



2,014



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

10,174



9,950



















Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

-



(914)



















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

(88)



23



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

269



1,626



















Interest on loan recoveries

2,578



1,519



















Other noninterest income

9,125



6,477



















Total noninterest income $ 93,012

$ 86,025



















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 105,834

$ 95,982



















Profit sharing expense

5,818



180



















Net occupancy expense

10,826



10,418



















Equipment expense

6,761



6,525



















FDIC insurance premiums

4,987



4,644



















Debit card expense

9,548



9,704



















Legal, tax and professional fees

10,408



8,541



















Audit fees

1,368



1,654



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,071



1,962



















Amortization of intangible assets

471



684



















Advertising, meals and public relations

4,387



4,886



















Operational and other losses

2,878



2,746



















Software amortization and expense

9,875



7,271



















Other noninterest expense

20,733



19,210



















Total noninterest expense $ 194,965

$ 174,407



















































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 7,773

$ 8,903





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024





June 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,901

$ 43



5.84 %





$ 5,160

$ 74



5.81 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

200,756



2,716



5.38









159,707



2,292



5.77

Taxable securities

3,211,490



19,866



2.47









3,250,684



19,912



2.45

Tax-exempt securities

1,418,214



9,742



2.75









1,404,706



9,730



2.77

Loans

7,643,238



130,220



6.78









7,405,297



124,237



6.75

Total interest-earning assets

12,476,599

$ 162,587



5.18 %







12,225,554

$ 156,245



5.14 % Noninterest-earning assets

817,757





















855,719













Total assets $ 13,294,356



















$ 13,081,273













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,240,938

$ 51,994



2.51 %





$ 8,020,247

$ 48,414



2.43 % Repurchase Agreements

100,892



740



2.92









212,590



1,895



3.59

Borrowings

24,670



116



1.87









22,932



91



1.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,366,500

$ 52,850



2.51 %







8,255,769

$ 50,400



2.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,279,486





















3,289,906













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 76,274





















72,464













Shareholders' equity

1,572,096





















1,463,134













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,294,356



















$ 13,081,273

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 109,737



3.50 %











$ 105,845



3.48 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2024





Dec. 31, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,923

$ 57



5.85 %





$ 1,768

$ 25



5.72 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

344,969



4,657



5.43









145,839



1,961



5.33

Taxable securities

3,376,324



19,952



2.36









3,317,114



19,686



2.37

Tax-exempt securities

1,434,505



9,794



2.73









1,410,148



10,188



2.89

Loans

7,205,424



117,608



6.56









7,052,463



112,996



6.36

Total interest-earning assets

12,365,145

$ 152,068



4.95 %







11,927,332

$ 144,856



4.82 % Noninterest-earning assets

864,885





















886,811













Total assets $ 13,230,030



















$ 12,814,143













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,878,094

$ 45,250



2.31 %





$ 7,371,260

$ 39,225



2.11 % Repurchase Agreements

317,439



2,562



3.25









558,592



4,627



3.29

Borrowings

132,963



1,441



4.36









78,066



847



4.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,328,496

$ 49,253



2.38 %







8,007,918

$ 44,699



2.21 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,346,757





















3,461,544













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,134





















65,524













Shareholders' equity

1,488,643





















1,279,157













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,230,030



















$ 12,814,143

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 102,815



3.34 %











$ 100,157



3.33 %













































Three Months Ended

























Sept. 30, 2023



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,383

$ 35



5.79 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

55,231



757



5.44

























Taxable securities

3,429,290



19,425



2.27

























Tax-exempt securities

1,578,660



11,085



2.81

























Loans

6,894,064



106,872



6.15

























Total interest-earning assets

11,959,628

$ 138,174



4.58 %























Noninterest-earning assets

850,855





































Total assets $ 12,810,483





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,259,252

$ 36,165



1.98 %























Repurchase Agreements

567,064



4,518



3.16

























Borrowings

54,124



519



3.80

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,880,440

$ 41,202



2.07 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,509,809





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,094





































Shareholders' equity

1,355,140





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,810,483

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 96,972



3.22 %





































































Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024





Sept. 30, 2023



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,990

$ 174



5.83 %





$ 2,377

$ 97



5.45 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

235,018



9,664



5.49









105,657



3,929



4.97

Taxable securities

3,279,251



59,730



2.43









3,562,753



60,240



2.25

Tax exempt securities

1,419,138



29,266



2.75









1,660,241



35,626



2.86

Loans

7,418,808



372,066



6.70









6,694,000



294,875



5.89

Total interest-earning assets

12,356,205

$ 470,900



5.09 %







12,025,028

$ 394,767



4.39 % Noninterest-earning assets

846,019





















852,113













Total assets $ 13,202,224



















$ 12,877,141













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,047,136

$ 145,661



2.42 %





$ 7,126,471

$ 85,606



1.61 % Repurchase Agreements

209,907



5,197



3.31









571,445



11,512



2.69

Borrowings

60,058



1,645



3.66









82,339



2,445



3.97

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,317,101

$ 152,503



2.45 %







7,780,255

$ 99,563



1.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,305,289





















3,690,190













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 71,642





















62,468













Shareholders' equity

1,508,192





















1,344,228













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,202,224



















$ 12,877,141

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 318,397



3.44 %











$ 295,204



3.28 %

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.