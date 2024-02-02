First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Names Eric Bonnell Senior Vice President and Director of Enterprise Risk Management

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

02 Feb, 2024, 15:30 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) (the "Company") recently announced the naming of Eric Bonnell to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Director of Enterprise Risk Management. This newly created position will ensure a proactive approach to risk management and provide greater transparency.

Mr. Eric Bonnell
"Eric brings a wealth of expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen our organization. His experience will be very valuable as we ensure the Company's risk governance framework evolves and matures as we continue to grow," said Randy Roewe, EVP and Chief Risk Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Bonnell is joining First Financial from a $21 billion bank, where he was instrumental in developing their enterprise risk management framework (ERM) as they matured over the $10B asset-size regulatory threshold and beyond. He has also served in a number of other operational and risk management-related roles within the financial services and insurance industries that bring valuable experience. In this newly created position at First Financial, Eric will play an essential role in overseeing our ERM structure and keeping the Board of Directors, Executive Management Team, and regulators informed.

Eric is a native of New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Manhattan College and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from Iona College. He graduated from the ABA's Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the designations of Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

