First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Names Jurado to EVP, Chief Audit Executive Role

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

22 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Javier Jurado as Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive.  He will oversee and execute internal audit planning and reporting, and report directly to the Audit Committee.

Continue Reading
Mr. Javier Jurado
Mr. Javier Jurado

Jurado brings more than 19 years of audit experience to First Financial, including his most recent posts in audit management at large banks and a public accounting firm. Jurado, who has worked with U.S. Bank since October 2019, has also held positions with other large organizations like BBVA USA and PriceWaterhouseCooper, where he started his career. 

"We are pleased to welcome Javier to the company," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares. "His broad experience and background in performing audits and administering audit programs in larger financial institutions will ensure that First Financial maintains an appropriate internal audit program that is commensurate with the ever-changing banking, accounting, and regulatory environment. His addition will be valuable to our Board and Company."

A native of Puerto Rico, Jurado earned a Bachelor of Science (Psychology) degree from the University of Puerto Rico, a Master in Business Administration (Accounting) from Bowling Green State University, and completed the School of Management Program at the University of Texas.  He holds the designations of Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and Certification in Risk Management Assessment.  He is active in the Institute of Internal Auditors and Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 80 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Also from this source

First Financial Bank Opens 80th Branch in Texas

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.