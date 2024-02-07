First Financial Bankshares Names Daniel Neely SVP, Treasury Sales Manager

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) (the "Company") has named Daniel Neely Senior Vice President, Treasury Sales Manager.  Daniel rejoins First Financial Bank after working for a Houston-area bank for the past five years. 

Mr. Daniel Neely
"Daniel's history with our culture and regions allows him to step back in easily and keep our momentum while bringing his own experience to make us even stronger. He brings years of treasury management experience and leadership, and I am excited for what we will accomplish in 2024 with Daniel on our team," said Andrea Smiddy-Schlagel, Executive Vice President of Treasury Management.

Daniel brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held senior positions with other high-growth financial institutions. He has a history of success in growing revenue and deposits through developing and executing strategic sales plans, building and managing high-performing sales teams, and cultivating strong client relationships.  His expertise in sales management and relationship building will be instrumental in expanding the bank's customer base and fostering long-term client partnerships.

Daniel has been in the banking industry for nearly 20 years, with 17 years in treasury management. He was the Treasury Management Sales Manager for First Financial Bank from 2016-2018. He has also held positions at JPMorgan Chase, Cadence Bank, Texas Capital Bank, and Independent Financial. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management degree from Florida Institute of Technology and is a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP).

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

