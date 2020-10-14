First Financial Bankshares Serves Communities in Fifth Annual Company-Wide Day of Service

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares conducted its fifth annual company-wide Day of Service on Columbus Day, October 12, 2020. First Financial partnered with local non-profit organizations across Texas to provide assistance and perform service projects in each of the communities it serves. With more than 900 employees participating, Day of Service initiatives took place in 40 locations across First Financial's footprint. This year's projects included landscaping, painting, disaster assistance, pre-packaged meal preparation and various local downtown cleanup and revitalization efforts.

"We are professional bankers serving and building our communities," said Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Our communities need us now more than ever, and our annual Day of Service is always one of the highlights of our year. Having so many dedicated and professional bankers across the state who have chosen to give up their holiday to help those in need in the communities that we serve is so special to see."

For more information about First Financial's Day of Service, please visit the Company's website at www.ffin.com/dayofservice or follow First Financial on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

