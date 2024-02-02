First-Generation American Entrepreneur Launches Women-Owned Blo Blow Dry Bar in Orlando

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Orlando, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on Feb. 16 in O-Town West. Located at 11225 S Apopka Vineland Road, Suite #300, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Fouzia Gardee Singh. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Fouzia was inspired to follow in their footsteps and open her own business. Having curly hair herself, she found solace and expertise in Blo Blow Dry Bar—a place renowned for its expertise in curly hair care, a brand she's followed for years. Fouzia is a proud mom, wife, and first generation American, and has spent the past 12 years in the construction industry.

"Having always sought the best care for my curly hair, I found Blo Blow Dry Bar to be exceptional in its expertise," shared Fouzia. "Introducing the latest Blo Blow Dry Bar to Orlando represents an exciting new chapter, blending my passion for outstanding hair care with my family's entrepreneurial spirit. Our journey has taken us from India to South Africa, and now to America. Opening this new location in Orlando is a significant step in continuing our family's legacy in this vibrant city."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $15 off, this offers runs from Feb 16- March 17.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Orlando, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-o-town-west/ or call 407-778-1117.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact Kira Obolsky | Fishman PR | (847) 945-1300 | [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar