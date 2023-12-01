First Goodwill Mini Shop & Donation Drop opens in New York City

Goodwill Industries® of Greater NY and Northern NJ held a grand opening ceremony to officially launch the first Mini Shop & Donation Drop at the Upper East Side of Manhattan to offer shopping of selected goods, to help New Yorkers reduce their carbon footprint, and to help the nonprofit organization fund programs that connect people with disabilities and other barriers to jobs

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries® of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) held yesterday a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony with local elected officials to celebrate the official opening of its first Mini Shop & Donation Drop at the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. Goodwill Mini Shop & Donation Drop is a smaller format store (compared to the traditional Goodwill stores & Donation Centers), that offers a curated selection of pre-loved donated goods, including home décor, books, glassware, knick-knacks, and other great finds. This 1,000-sq-ft Goodwill site is a sustainability resource for Upper East Siders to re-use and re-purpose the clothing and goods they no longer need.

From left to right: Lisa Goldey, Goodwill NYNJ Executive Vice President of People; Michael Feinman, Goodwill NYNJ Regional District Manager; Pamela Reid, UES Mini Shop & Donation Drop Manager; NYC Council Member Julie Menin; NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright; Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President & CEO; Ilana Zimmerman, Goodwill NYNJ Executive Vice President, Donated Goods Retail; two Goodwill store team members.

In 2022, Goodwill NYNJ helped people in our region to reuse more than 38 million pounds of pre-loved clothing and home goods, successfully diverting them from the landfills, and saving nearly 57k metric tons of CO2 from polluting the atmosphere. Nearly 1 million people dropped their clothing and goods at Goodwill sites in 2022.

The Goodwill Mini Shop & Donation Drop is located at 1496 1st Ave. (between 78th/79th Streets) New York, New York 10075. It is open every day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. This is the third Goodwill location in the UES. The other two locations, traditional Goodwill stores and donation centers are located at 1114 1st Avenue; NY, NY 10065 and 1704 2nd Avenue; NY, NY 10128.

Because Goodwill is a nonprofit organization, donors receive a tax receipt for their donations upon request.

According to the Aug. 21, 2023 Earth.Org article, "10 Concerning Fast Fashion Waste Statistics, "of the 100 billion garments produced each year, 92 million tons end up in landfills. To put things in perspective, this means that the equivalent of a rubbish truck full of clothes ends up on landfill sites every second."

"We designed our new Mini Shop & Donation Drop locations thinking of community-minded and environmentally-conscious neighbors who seek easy and convenient ways to give a second life to the clothing and goods they no longer need," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO. "This smaller format concept is perfect for donors on the go –stop by, drop your donations, and check unique finds to gift this Holiday season."

Revenue generated in Goodwill's retail locations, including stores, outlets, attended donation centers, and the online site ShopGoodwill.com/NYNJ, supports the Goodwill NYNJ's training, job connections, on-the-job coaching, and retention services that support individuals with disabilities and other barriers on their journey to employment and a better life for themselves and their families. Goodwill NYNJ also provides behavioral health services that help individuals with mental health conditions stay healthy, on their jobs, and out of hospitals due to psychiatric crises.

In 2022, Goodwill NYNJ provided services for more than 9,000 people who are under- or unemployed, approximately half of them people with disabilities. In the past year, Goodwill NYNJ placed 1,042 people in new jobs, including 565 individuals with disabilities, a 27% increase from the previous year, outside its stores with employers such as hospitals and health care centers, tech and accounting firms, warehousing and manufacturing sectors, and NYC agencies. UES residents contribute to the mission of Goodwill when they donate their usable belongings to Goodwill stores.

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Goodwill NYNJ's services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For more than 108 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram @GoodwillNYNJ.

