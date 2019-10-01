First Haunted Car Wash in North East Ohio

Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio is hosting NE Ohio's first Haunted Car Wash

Rainforest Car Wash

Oct 01, 2019, 11:10 ET

BRUNSWICK, Ohio , Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an adventure to a terrifying haunted car wash in the world at Rainforest Car Wash's Brunswick location. All fear-seeking and lively spirits will receive a hair-raising slow ride through the wash tunnel. This cutting-edge Haunted Attraction is a hybrid experience and unlike anything done before in NE Ohio.

Each brave soul will receive a trick or treat bag, air freshener, the top wash package, and a car wash they will never forget! Dates for the Haunted Car Wash are Oct. 18th: 9 pm11 pmOct. 19th: 6 pm11 pm, Oct. 25th: 9 pm11 pm, and Oct. 26th: 6 pm11 pm; located at 3365 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. Learn more about this spooky event by visiting www.rfwash.com/haunted or @rfwash on Facebook.

About Rainforest Car Wash: Rainforest Car Wash is a chain of state-of-the-art themed car washes located in Northeast Ohio. By blending art, science, and fun Rainforest is more than a wash; it's an experience!

Rainforest Car Wash
www.rfwash.com 

