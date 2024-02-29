Rainforest Car Wash Medina Reopens After Fire

MEDINA, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash in Medina is thrilled to announce its reopening following the fire damage it suffered last spring. The community's unwavering patience and support during this challenging time have been truly remarkable, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of our loyal customers. The journey to restoration has been a long and arduous one, but with the steadfast support of our community, we have emerged stronger than ever. While the closure lasted longer than anticipated, we want to express our sincere thank you to the community for their patience.

As a token of our appreciation for your patience and loyalty, current members will be automatically enrolled in our special reopening offer. For the first month back, members will enjoy the exclusive rate of $9.99. However, the second month recharge will return to the standard pricing.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community throughout this challenging period," said Anthony Bencivenni, President of Rainforest Car Wash. "Your patience and understanding have been instrumental in our journey to reopening, and we are excited to welcome you back to a rejuvenated Rainforest Car Wash experience."

Be on the lookout for additional information for our Grand Reopening and Free Wash Weekend Event in March. We are also accepting donations for the Sharon Township Fire Department for their efforts last spring to keep us, and the community safe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sharon-township-firefighters-association

The team at Rainforest Car Wash is committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring that every customer's visit exceeds expectations.

For more information about Rainforest Car Wash and our reopening specials, please visit rfwash.com or contact [email protected]

About Rainforest Car Wash:

Rainforest Car Wash is a family-owned, family-operated car wash chain based out of northeast Ohio. With multiple locations, an engaging atmosphere, and great pricing, we make every car wash an unforgettable experience. Rainforest is committed to delivering both an exceptional clean and an unforgettable experience for every customer.

