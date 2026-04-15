First Healthcare Compliance and Med USA to host a complimentary webinar on AI in medical billing and revenue cycle management

Industry experts cut through the AI hype to reveal what's actually working — and what's quietly costing practices time and revenue

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Healthcare Compliance, a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, announce a complimentary live webinar, "AI in Medical Billing & RCM: Where It Still Breaks — and What Actually Works," on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET. Healthcare professionals can Register Here.

As AI becomes a dominant topic in revenue cycle conversations, practice owners and billing professionals are struggling to separate genuine innovation from vendor hype. This candid, vendor-neutral session cuts through the noise to reveal where AI is genuinely improving collections, coding accuracy and workflows — and where significant gaps remain.

"AI has enormous potential to transform how healthcare organizations manage their revenue cycles, but the reality is more nuanced than the headlines suggest," said Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "This webinar gives practice leaders the honest, practical perspective they need to make smart decisions — not just about technology, but about protecting their revenue. I encourage every billing director, practice owner and RCM professional to attend."

What attendees will learn:

Where AI is improving collections, coding and RCM workflows today

The biggest gaps AI still cannot solve — and why human expertise remains essential

Common pitfalls practices face when adopting AI-driven RCM tools

Real-world examples of what's working and what's quietly failing

What to expect from AI in the next two to five years and how to prepare now

The webinar is designed for practice owners, office managers, billing directors, revenue cycle managers and healthcare executives seeking a practical, unbiased view of AI in medical billing. Attendees who cannot join live may register to receive the on-demand recording.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register Here

CEUs: 1 PAHCOM, PMI or APPC CEU is available to attendees of the live broadcast

About First Healthcare Compliance

First Healthcare Compliance is a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions providing compliance management software, online training and educational resources to healthcare organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.1sthcc.com.

SOURCE First Healthcare Compliance