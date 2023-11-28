First Home Mortgage Welcomes Jonathon Hodgkinson to Award-Winning McLean, VA Branch

McLean Branch Grows and Enhances Expertise in the Metro DC Market Through Latest Addition

BALTIMORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation has announced today new growth for its McLean, Virginia branch office through the transfer of loan officer Jonathon Hodgkinson. There, Hodgkinson joins the esteemed team of First Home Mortgage's McLean Vice President and Branch Manager Heather Devoto. Hodgkinson relocates to the new office following a prosperous three-year chapter at the company's Fairfax, Virginia location. With a sterling reputation in the real estate industry, he specializes in navigating the entirety of the home buying process to deliver seamless, stress-free experiences to his clients. In his time as a licensed mortgage professional, he has built an expansive network across the industry and accumulated a wealth of experience that he applies to serve the unique needs of each of his clients. His skills and experience will complement the McLean team's growth and ongoing commitment to guiding both first-time homebuyers and seasoned investors through successful homeownership journeys.

First Home Mortgage's McLean Vice President and Branch Manager Heather Devoto, who in July was named in Mortgage Professional America magazine's Elite Women list for 2023 , has eagerly welcomed Hodgkinson into the branch. "I'm excited to share the news of Jonathon joining our team," Devoto said. "His enthusiasm and positive energy are infectious. We have shared ambitions and look forward to elevating homeownership dreams and empowering our agents with valuable insights into the dynamic mortgage landscape in our region in 2024."

Originally hailing from Nottingham, England, Hodgkinson has made a new home for himself and his family in Fairfax, Virginia where he has been a member of the First Home team for the past three years. Along with his wife and daughter, Hodgkinson has proudly become an integral part of the community, notably involved in the Fairfax Ice Arena and esteemed as a coach and respected former professional athlete within the greater DC figure skating community.

"Heather has been an exceptional leader, and I'm thrilled to join forces with her team," Hodgkinson said. "I look forward to contributing my expertise to elevate our collective goals and drive new business opportunities under her mentorship."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 32 offices serving 22 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

