First Home Mortgage Welcomes Top Producer Charlie Latimer as Branch Manager in Chevy Chase

BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce that Charlie Latimer has joined the company as a Branch Manager of its Chevy Chase office. One of the fastest-rising top producers in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, Latimer will partner with longtime Branch Managers and top producers Alex Jaffe and Joe Dawson, enhancing an already high-performing branch and expanding the company's presence in a key market.

Charlie Latimer Joins First Home Mortgage Chevy Chase Branch

Entering the retail mortgage industry in January 2020, Latimer quickly distinguished himself with a rare performance trajectory. By his second year, he ranked in the Top 1% of mortgage originators nationwide, a recognition he has maintained annually according to Mortgage Executive Magazine. He is currently pacing over $75 million in production and has been consistently recognized as a Top Producer and Rising Star by Washingtonian Magazine, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and Scotsman Guide.

Latimer's success is rooted in speed, accuracy, and deep collaboration with local real estate professionals. His philosophy centers on delivering the fastest and most accurate pre-qualifications in the market and providing value at every stage of the client and partner experience. Trusted by some of the region's most accomplished agents, he focuses on addressing partner pain points and delivering clarity and confidence throughout the lending process.

Latimer identified First Home Mortgage as the ideal platform for long-term scale; large enough to offer robust products and operational support, yet agile enough to move quickly in a changing market. The opportunity to collaborate with strong leadership and work alongside Jaffe further reinforced his decision. Latimer also valued the opportunity to work under the leadership of the company's president, a respected industry figure with deep local roots.

"Charlie brings an exceptional level of professionalism, speed, and market knowledge," said Matt Nader, President of First Home Mortgage. "He's joining one of the highest-performing branches in our company, and his approach aligns perfectly with the standard of excellence our Chevy Chase team is known for. We're thrilled to welcome him and continue building on the tremendous success already happening in this market."

In one of the nation's most competitive housing markets, buyers and agents depend on lenders who deliver certainty and speed. Latimer's addition further strengthens First Home's already robust capacity to meet those demands and reinforces its longstanding commitment to market-leading service in the Washington metropolitan area.

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a privately owned, full-service residential lender recognized for its deep roots, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. Since 1990, the company has grown into a leading regional lender across the Eastern and Southern United States, known for combining personalized guidance with a wide range of competitive loan products. With a reputation built on trust, expertise, and results, First Home Mortgage empowers borrowers and real estate partners with clarity, speed, and a consistently exceptional home-financing experience.

