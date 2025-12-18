First Hope Bank Secures $50,000 Through FHLBNY Grant Program to Support 12 Local Fire and Rescue Organizations

HOPE, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Hope Bank is proud to announce its participation in a 2025 community grant initiative through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY), through which the Bank secured $50,000 in grant funding to support 12 local fire and rescue organizations serving communities across northwest New Jersey.

The funding was obtained through an FHLBNY grant program that enables member institutions to provide direct financial support to organizations facing rising operational costs and increased service demands. First Hope Bank distributed the $50,000 in grant funds among the selected fire departments and auxiliary organizations to assist with essential equipment, training, and operational needs.

Rather than hosting a single presentation event, representatives from First Hope Bank personally visited each organization to present the grant funds and thank local firefighters and volunteers for their continued dedication to community safety.

The organizations receiving funding include:

Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company

Hampton Township Fire and Rescue

Blairstown Hose Company #1

Franklin Fire Company #1

Frelinghuysen Volunteer Fire Company

Sussex Fire Department

Hope Volunteer Fire Company

Mt. Lake Fire Company

Hackettstown Fire Department

Andover Township Fire Department

Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department

Sparta Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary

"Our local fire and rescue organizations provide an essential service, often with limited resources and an unwavering commitment to their communities," said Dan Beatty, President and CEO of First Hope Bank. "Through our participation in the FHLBNY grant program, we were able to secure meaningful funding and deliver it directly to the departments that need it most. Taking the time to visit each organization in person was especially important to us, as it allowed us to express our gratitude and reinforce our support for the vital work they do every day."

First Hope Bank's support of these 12 fire and rescue organizations reflects its long-standing commitment to reinvesting in the communities it serves and standing behind the first responders who protect local residents, businesses, and infrastructure.

About First Hope Bank

First Hope Bank, established in 1911, is a full-service community bank serving customers in northwest New Jersey. With a legacy of trust and commitment to the communities we serve, First Hope Bank offers a full suite of banking products and services for both consumers and businesses. Our mission is to provide exceptional financial services while fostering relationships that make a positive impact on the lives of our customers and the community. For more information, please visit www.firsthope.bank.

