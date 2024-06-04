First Hope Bank's President & CEO Donald D. Somma Honored with 2024 Excellence in Banking Award by New Jersey Bankers Association

HOPE, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Hope Bank is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Donald D. Somma, has been honored with the 2024 Excellence in Banking Award by the New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBankers). This prestigious award recognizes NJBankers members who have demonstrated long-term outstanding service to the New Jersey banking industry.

Somma, who has served as the President and CEO of First Hope Bank since 2016, has been a pillar of the New Jersey banking community for over 41 years. He began his career at Howard Savings Bank before moving on to Peoples Bank in 1989. In 1993, he joined First Hope Bank as the Vice President of Lending Operations. Over his 30-plus years with First Hope, Somma's responsibilities steadily increased, leading to his current role as President and CEO. He has also served as a director since 2012 and is currently the Vice Chair of the Board.

Under Somma's leadership, First Hope Bank has continued to thrive, maintaining its commitment to exceptional service and community engagement. His dedication and vision have been instrumental in navigating the bank through various economic landscapes while ensuring its continued growth and stability.

"We are immensely proud of Don's achievements and the recognition he has received from NJBankers," said Dan Beatty, incoming President and CEO of First Hope Bank. "His exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to our community have set a high standard for all of us at First Hope Bank."

First Hope Bank, with its 112-year history, has been a steadfast financial partner to the northwest New Jersey community. The bank continues to offer a full suite of banking products and services, reflecting its commitment to integrity, community, and service excellence.

About First Hope Bank

First Hope Bank, founded in 1912, offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. With a commitment to community and customer service, First Hope Bank continues to be a trusted financial partner in northwest New Jersey.

