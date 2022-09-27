First Horizon and Operation HOPE Announce the First HOPE Inside Location to Open in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon and Operation HOPE are pleased to announce the first 'HOPE Inside' location to open in Louisiana. The award-winning HOPE Inside program, which offers access to free financial coaching services, will be located within First Horizon's Mid-City Canal Banking Center at 4011 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.

Back row: Karl Hoefer (First Horizon Regional President), Timothy Debouse (HOPE Inside Counselor), Tony Adams (First Horizon Market President), Keith Turbett (First Horizon Community Development Manager); Front row: Beth Trotter (First Horizon CRA Officer), Yvette Lippett (Operation HOPE), Trudy Morrison (Operation HOPE)

Operation HOPE is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 by John Hope Bryant. The organization's mission is to disrupt poverty for millions of low- and moderate-income families across the nation with a focus on financial dignity and inclusion. The organization equips young people and adults with financial tools and education to secure a better future. All programs and services are offered at no cost to the client.

One of Operation Hope's core programs, HOPE Inside, powers the broadest financial inclusion network in the country through bank partners, turning check cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors.

"Financial literacy and a healthy credit score are the foundation of financial security. Our partnership with Operation HOPE provides resources to help empower people to achieve financial independence, and we are excited to bring this partnership to the New Orleans community," said Tony Adams, New Orleans Market President of First Horizon.

First Horizon partnered with Operation HOPE to create the first HOPE Inside office in 2014 in the Crosstown Banking Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Since then, First Horizon has expanded the partnership to 30 HOPE Inside locations throughout the First Horizon footprint. These offices provide communities with free credit and money management education and one-on-one credit counseling with a trained, experienced individual financial coach.

"When we started this journey with First Horizon, Operation HOPE's goal was to equip as many clients as possible – from all walks of life – with the knowledge and skills required for sound financial decision-making," said John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Nearly a decade later, we are excited to continue expanding our partnership with free financial coaching that uplifts individuals and families in Louisiana."

HOPE Inside programming includes credit and money management, homeownership preparedness, and small business entrepreneurship. Every office holds consumer credit counseling certification, CFPB, FDIC, U.S. SBA, EITC, HUD, and FEMA applications and partnerships. The HOPE 700-Credit-Score-Communities initiative supports participants in raising their credit scores to 700, which is a threshold for establishing good credit. Three-hour workshops are held one Saturday morning each month at HOPE Inside locations. Anyone who has completed a workshop can schedule a private counseling session to get one-on-one advice and continue improving money management skills. Multiple workshops are available at no cost. More information is available in the community engagement section of FirstHorizon.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. ( NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Operation HOPE Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org.

