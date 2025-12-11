First Horizon Recognized as a 2025 Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today it has been recognized by Forbes as a 2025 Best-in-State Employer for Tennessee. This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leader in statistics and an industry ranking provider.

The organizations identified as America's Best-in-State Employers are selected through an independent survey of more than 160,000 employees working for companies employing a minimum of 500 people within the U.S. Survey data is collected using methods that provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce.

"First Horizon's success is driven by associates who deliver excellence for clients, fellow associates and our communities," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "This recognition reflects a culture that listens, invests and empowers people to do their best work while helping our clients reach their goals."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

