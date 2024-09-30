First Horizon Announces Natalie Flanders Receives NEXT Award by American Banker

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that Natalie Flanders, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, has been recognized by American Banker as a NEXT Award recipient. American Banker's NEXT Awards recognize high-achieving executives ages 40 and under who have been identified by senior leaders and mentors as executing major internal projects, initiating meaningful change, and shaping the future of financial services.

"Natalie consistently exhibits passion, commitment and determination in everything she does," said Hope Dmuchowski, Chief Financial Officer of First Horizon. "She is an inspirational mentor to younger associates, and I am excited to watch her continue to excel."

Flanders started her banking career at First Horizon as an intern in 2009 during the financial crisis. She has held various roles within the organization and is currently Head of Investor Relations.

American Banker will recognize this year's honorees in person in New York City at the NEXT Awards dinner on October 23. That celebration is part of a trio of events, which also includes THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING conference October 22-23 and the invitation-only gala on October 24.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

