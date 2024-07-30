First Horizon Announces Results of its 2024 Company-Run Stress Test

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) ("First Horizon" or "the Company") announced today its 2024 Company-run capital stress test results. The 2024 test showed that, under hypothetical severe economic and business downturns, First Horizon would maintain capital ratios well above regulatory-required minimums. These internally generated results, which utilized the 2024 Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on February 15, 2024, reflect continued strong risk discipline.

"Our 2024 capital stress test results in a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.5% which is 500 bps over the required regulatory minimum," said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski. "That buffer is driven by FHN's diversified loan portfolio, countercyclical businesses, and strong risk culture that enables the bank to support clients as well as pursue opportunistic relationships through economic cycles."

The following table reflects the Company's starting, ending, and minimum capital ratios under the Federal Reserve's Severely Adverse Scenario compared to required regulatory minimums.

% Regulatory Ratio Actual Projected Stressed Capital Ratios Regulatory Capital Ratios 4Q23 Ending Minimum Minimum Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.4 % 11.1 % 9.5 % 4.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.4 % 12.1 % 10.5 % 6.0 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.0 % 14.0 % 12.7 % 8.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.7 % 10.9 % 9.3 % 4.0 %

These results include a $0.15 quarterly common stock dividend throughout the nine-quarter scenario horizon.

First Horizon's loan portfolio stressed loss rate of 2.5% is significantly lower than the 6.8% loss rate from the Federal Reserve-published median DFAST result. FHN's lower loss rate benefits from portfolio mix including low loss loans to mortgage companies and limited exposure to high loss rate credit cards. Additionally, the Company's pre-provision net revenue as a percentage of total assets of 4.6% exceeded the peer median of 1.9%. FHN's stresses to pre-provision net revenue are buffered by its countercyclical businesses of loans to mortgage companies, mortgage warehouse, and FHN Financial.

For more information, please see First Horizon's 2024 stress test disclosure at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/fixed-income/stress-test-results/default.aspx.

