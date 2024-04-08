First Horizon Bank Announces First-of-its-Kind Collaboration with The Home Edit

Learn How to Save, Spend and Organize your Financial Life with THE Money Edit

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce a collaboration with The Home Edit (THE), a lifestyle organizational brand, known for its unique approach to creating beautiful, organized spaces. This one-of-a-kind collaboration marries The Home Edit's organizational expertise with First Horizon Bank's financial know-how to help people master financial organization. The collaboration will officially kick off with the launch of THE Money Edit, a comprehensive digital resource tailored to help people achieve their goals of financial success.

"At First Horizon Bank, we are constantly looking for innovative and inspiring ways to help people lead financially healthy lives," said Paula Beale, SVP Brand Strategy Director of First Horizon Bank. "With this collaboration, co-founders Clea and Joanna bring their best friend energy to ensure the topic is both approachable and easy to use. With THE Money Edit, we hope people become more confident and in control of their finances."

THE Money Edit is a downloadable resource that encourages financial organization, literacy and overall financial wellness. These are the five sections that readers will find:

How to Literally Organize Your Finances – top tips for organizing your finances.

Organize Your Finances – top tips for organizing your finances. Ask your BFF (Best Financial Friend) – a Q&A with a First Horizon financial planner

Rent or Buy? Oh My! – pros and cons of renting versus buying in today's market.

The Money Tree – savings strategies based on age or stage in your career.

What The Finance? – an easy-to-understand glossary of finance terms, translated by The Home Edit.

For more information about the partnership and to download THE Money Edit, please visit The Home Edit (firsthorizon.com).

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 8.5 million people and organizing teams in 7 cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name with three New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 31 countries. In 2022, Hello Sunshine, a division of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation