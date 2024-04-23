First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

Apr 23, 2024, 16:15 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Preferred Dividend Information

Cash dividends were also declared on the Company's Series B, Series C, Series E and Series F Preferred Stock, and on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, as follows:

FHN Series B

Semi-annual cash dividend of $331.25 per share on FHN's 6.625% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ("Series B Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.828125 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRB), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2024.

FHN Series C

Quarterly cash dividend of $165.00 per share on FHN's 6.60% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.4125 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRC), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2024.

FHN Series E

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on FHN's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRE), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2024.

FHN Series F

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,175.00 per share on FHN's 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ("Series F Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.29375 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2024.

First Horizon Bank Class A

Quarterly cash dividend of $16.20012 per share on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2024.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

Also from this source

First Horizon Corporation's Momentum Continues with Strong First Quarter 2024 Results; Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $184 Million or EPS of $0.33; $195 Million or $0.35 on an Adjusted Basis - up 9% Over Prior Quarter*

First Horizon Corporation's Momentum Continues with Strong First Quarter 2024 Results; Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $184 Million or EPS of $0.33; $195 Million or $0.35 on an Adjusted Basis - up 9% Over Prior Quarter*

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today reported first quarter net income available to common shareholders of $184 million or...
Vernon Stafford and Tanya Hart recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America

Vernon Stafford and Tanya Hart recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America

First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that two executives, Vernon Stafford and Tanya Hart, were recognized by Savoy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics