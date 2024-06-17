First Horizon Bank has been named to the Financial Brand's Power 100 Banks Using Social Media

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been named to the Financial Brand's Power 100 Banks Using Social Media. The Financial Brand's "Power 100" is a comprehensive ranking system for the top 100 banks and credit unions on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram based on their social media activity and the size of their social media community. For a list of the "Power 100", click here.

Parameters in this social media database include the most Facebook likes and new Facebook likes; the most X followers, new X followers, posts sent, and X accounts followed; the most YouTube video views, new YouTube views, and YouTube subscribers; and the most Instagram followers, new Instagram followers, Instagram posts, and new Instagram posts.

Every calendar quarter, The Financial Brand collects data from roughly 2,000 different banks and credit unions on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram. The database is limited to banking providers who conduct the bulk of their marketing in English. Inclusion is restricted to financial institutions who provide retail consumer loans and checking accounts. Credit card companies, insurers, investment firms, wealth managers, etc. are not included.

"First Horizon is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience which includes communicating valuable content through various channels," says Erin Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at First Horizon. "We are proud to be recognized on the Financial Brand's "Power 100" list of banks using social media."

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

