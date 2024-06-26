First Horizon Bank honored by Junior Achievement with U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that Junior Achievement USA® (JA) has honored First Horizon Bank again with a bronze 2022-23 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of their valued partnership and support. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award was presented to 70 organizations at the JA Volunteer Summit on June 11th in Washington, DC. Requirements of the award include volunteering a minimum of 1,500 hours, a 500 hour increase over last year.

The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award is a presidential recognition program created by the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation for individuals and organizations who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer service. Junior Achievement USA®, as an official certifying organization for this award, has the privilege of bestowing this degree of honor to organizations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"First Horizon recognizes that financial education is an ongoing process and is dedicated to continuously adapting its programs to meet the evolving needs of the communities," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We applaud Junior Achievement for finding new and engaging ways for our associates to volunteer. I am extremely proud to receive this recognition again this year."

