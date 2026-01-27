First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on FHN's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026.

"We are proud to raise our dividend to $0.17 per share (up $0.02 or 13%), reflecting the strength of our franchise and momentum across our diversified businesses. After returning more than $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2025, today's dividend increase reflects our ongoing confidence in our performance and our ability to create value for our clients and shareholders through growth, share buybacks and dividends, while pursuing our intermediate‑term objective of sustained 15%+ ROTCE," said First Horizon Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan.

Preferred Dividend Information

Cash dividends were also declared on the Company's Series C, Series E and Series F Preferred Stock, and on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, as follows:

FHN Series C

Quarterly cash dividend of $165.00 per share on FHN's 6.60% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.4125 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRC), each of which represents a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2026.

FHN Series E

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on FHN's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRE), each of which represents a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

FHN Series F

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,175.00 per share on FHN's 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ("Series F Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.29375 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), each of which represents a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

First Horizon Bank Class A

Quarterly cash dividend of $11.63871 per share on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation