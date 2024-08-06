First Horizon Bank Named on Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Women 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been named to the Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 23rd, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.



America's Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. Over 4 million employer evaluations are considered. The result is based on the following three evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Respondents were presented with a battery of statements about their current employer, in terms of topics related to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions, as well as topics women are often confronted with in the workplace: Representation & Career, Pay Equity, Discrimination, Flexibility, Family Support, and Parental Leave. Public Evaluations: Women participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively. Diversity Among Top Executives/Board: Index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.

"I am proud to work for an organization led by a diverse board of directors and leadership team that is consistently recognized for its commitment to gender diversity, equitable opportunities and an inclusive work environment," says Tanya Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at First Horizon. "We continue to evaluate the changing dynamics of the workforce and evolve our practices to achieve performance goals while fostering work life balance."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

