First Horizon Bank Recognized as One of Forbes America's Best Employers for New Grads 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized as one of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2024! This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 21, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes.com.

America's Best Employers for New Grads are identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 100,000 U.S. young professionals (employees that have less than 10 years of work experience) from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

The final score was based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees or by members of the public who work in the same industry, also known as indirect evaluations).

Additional data was gathered via publicly available company information and was analyzed using a scoring model. Over 2 million employer evaluations were considered.

"First Horizon is committed to fostering career development and cultivating a dynamic and inclusive work environment," says Tanya Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at First Horizon. "We are proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2024."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation