First Horizon Bank Teaches Financial Literacy Skills to more than 7,000 Students

Volunteers Teach Personal Finance Fundamentals to Youth on "Teach Children to Save Day"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce its participation in the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation's " Teach Children to Save Day ," directly providing financial literacy skills to more than 7,000 students. In April, First Horizon associates conducted financial literacy classes for youth across the bank's footprint by imparting essential money management skills and promoting the value of saving from an early age.

Bryan Simmering, Market President for First Horizon Bank, talks with students at Harlem Heights Charter School in Fort Myers, FL during the ABA Foundation’s “Teach Children to Save Day”.

"Teach Children to Save Day" is an annual event held as a part of Financial Literacy Month to educate young people about the importance of saving money and making wise financial decisions. The program teaches children to set financial goals, save money and make responsible spending choices. First Horizon is an active partner of the ABA Foundation's program and participates annually. This significant effort highlights the bank's commitment to making a positive impact through financial education.

"As a part of our community investment strategy, we place significant emphasis on financial literacy skills that can transform lives and communities," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Horizon. "I am proud of our associates' commitment to provide these vital programs that promote financial education and equip individuals to establish strong foundations, attain economic dignity and secure their financial futures."

In addition to participating in "Teach Children to Save Day", First Horizon has supported numerous organizations and partners through financial literacy initiatives. Last month, the bank launched its "Grants for Good" campaign, providing $1.6 million to nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening financial well-being in communities within its footprint.

To learn more about First Horizon's community efforts, visit www.firsthorizon.com .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

