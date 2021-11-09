First Horizon Corporation Names Hope Dmuchowski As Chief Financial Officer

Dmuchowski joins First Horizon from Truist Financial Corporation where she most recently served as Executive Vice President Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Management Reporting. Prior to that role, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Corporate Groups with leadership responsibilities for the business line CFOs throughout the organization.

Dmuchowski brings a wealth of finance and accounting experience having served in a number of key roles running integrated business and economic models, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, accounting, regulatory reporting and operations.

"We are very excited to welcome Hope to the First Horizon leadership team as our new CFO," said President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "She brings significant experience in financial services, and I am confident that given her collaborative spirit and passion for progress, she will hit the ground running to help drive continuous improvement in a rapidly changing landscape."

Jordan continued, "Hope's significant merger integration experience also gives her a unique understanding of the complexities, benefits and opportunities associated with the combination of two sizable organizations."

Dmuchowski added, "I am thrilled to join First Horizon at this exciting and pivotal time. I look forward to contributing to the overall strategy, particularly as we move beyond the final systems conversion and further capitalize on the power of the Company's higher growth markets and diversified business model. I am excited to closely partner with Bryan and the leadership team to help create a top-performing regional bank."

Dmuchowski will join First Horizon on November 29, 2021, succeeding Interim CFO Anthony Restel. In addition to her financial management responsibilities, she will also have responsibility for Corporate Properties and Procurement.

Jordan added "On behalf of the board and the entire Company, I acknowledge and thank Anthony Restel for stepping into such a critical role for the last few months. As expected, he provided extraordinary leadership during this transitional time, and I am confident that he will deliver strong results as President of Regional Banking."

Hope Dmuchowski - Biography

Dmuchowski is joining First Horizon as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from Truist Financial Corporation where she most recently served as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Management Reporting since September 2021. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Corporate Groups since December 2019. Prior to that, Dmuchowski held the roles of Chief Financial Officer Group Director, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Enterprise Operations Services, and other reporting and finance roles at the predecessor entity. She began her career in the sales and trading unit of Deutsche Bank as part of the Leadership Development Program. Dmuchowski holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master of Science in Business Management from Saint Elizabeth University.

Dmuchowski has been an active member of the community throughout her career. She currently serves on the national Board of Directors of the Salvation Army and is co-lead of its investment committee. She is also involved with 4Word as a Board member and Executive Mentor and volunteers at the Center of Hope Homeless Shelter. She and her family will reside in Memphis, Tennessee.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $88.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

