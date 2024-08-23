First Horizon Corporation to Participate at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced that Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan and Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski will participate at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference on September 9, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event along with an audio replay will be available via the events and presentations section of the First Horizon Investor Relations website at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/.

The presentation and any related materials may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those factors described in FHN's recent 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports and filings with the SEC. FHN disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

