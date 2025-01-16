First Horizon Corporation Reports Full Year 2024 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (NIAC) of $738 Million or EPS of $1.36; Adjusted NIAC increased 5% to $843 Million or $1.55, driven by continued exemplary credit performance, increased fee income generation, and strong margin*

Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $158 Million or EPS of $0.29; $228 Million or $0.43 on an Adjusted Basis, up 2% from the prior quarter.*

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today reported full year 2024 net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") of $738 million or earnings per share of $1.36, compared with full year 2023 NIAC of $865 million or earnings per share of $1.54. 2024 results were reduced by a net $105 million after-tax or $0.19 per share of notable items compared with a net benefit of $59 million or $0.11 per share in 2023.

"Our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results reflect focused execution of our strategic priorities," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. "Strong client relationships and our attractive business mix positioned us to deliver earnings through a complex interest rate cycle. We successfully grew the business in 2024, driven by a strong net interest margin, improved counter-cyclical revenues, and declining net charge-offs. In the fourth quarter 2024, we delivered solid results with a two basis point expansion of net interest margin, a 6% increase in fixed income revenue, and 8 basis points of net charge-offs, starting 2025 with positive momentum."

"I continue to be inspired by our team's dedication to creating value for our shareholders, clients, and communities and remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver profitable growth in 2025," Jordan concluded.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

