First Horizon Corporation to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan and Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference on December 9, 2025, at 3:40 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event along with an audio replay will be available via the events and presentations section of the First Horizon Investor Relations website at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The presentation and any related materials may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those factors described in FHN's recent 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports and filings with the SEC. FHN disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S.

