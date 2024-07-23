First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

Jul 23, 2024, 16:15 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on FHN's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

Preferred Dividend Information

Cash dividends were also declared on the Company's Series C, Series E and Series F Preferred Stock, and on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, as follows:

FHN Series C

Quarterly cash dividend of $165.00 per share on FHN's 6.60% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.4125 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRC), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2024.

FHN Series E

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on FHN's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRE), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2024.

FHN Series F

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,175.00 per share on FHN's 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ("Series F Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.29375 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2024.

First Horizon Bank Class A

Quarterly cash dividend of $16.39706 per share on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2024.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

Also from this source

First Horizon Corporation's Momentum Continues with Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results; Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $184 Million or EPS of $0.34; $195 Million or $0.36 on an Adjusted Basis, up $0.01 from prior quarter*

First Horizon Corporation's Momentum Continues with Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results; Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $184 Million or EPS of $0.34; $195 Million or $0.36 on an Adjusted Basis, up $0.01 from prior quarter*

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today reported second quarter net income available to common ("NIAC") shareholders of $184...
First Horizon Bank honored by Junior Achievement with U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

First Horizon Bank honored by Junior Achievement with U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that Junior Achievement USA® (JA) has honored First Horizon Bank again with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics