First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on FHN's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

Preferred Dividend Information

Cash dividends were also declared on the Company's Series E, Series F and Series H Preferred Stock, and on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, as follows:

FHN Series E

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on FHN's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRE), each of which represents a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

FHN Series F

Quarterly cash dividend of $1,175.00 per share on FHN's 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ("Series F Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.29375 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), each of which represents a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

FHN Series H

Quarterly cash dividend of $2,212.50 per share on FHN's 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.553125 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRH), each of which represents a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

First Horizon Bank Class A

Quarterly cash dividend of $12.10843 per share on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation