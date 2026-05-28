First Horizon Recognized as Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the Seventh Time

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced it has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification, reflecting its ongoing commitment to cultivating a collaborative workplace where associates feel valued, supported and empowered to serve their colleagues, clients and communities.

Each year, U.S. and global companies are recognized as Great Place to Work-Certified based on direct feedback from their employees through an independent survey process measuring trust, respect, fairness, pride and collaboration in the workplace.

First Horizon Earns Great Place to Work Certification

"Being named Great Place to Work-Certified for the seventh time is a proud moment for First Horizon," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "Our associates continue to make this possible by serving one another, our clients and strengthening the communities we share."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation