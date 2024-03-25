First Horizon Foundation Celebrates the Company's 160th Anniversary with $1.6 Million in Donations

First Horizon Foundation Launches Grants for Good,

Awarding $10,000 to 160 Nonprofits Advancing Community Development

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of First Horizon Corp.'s 160th anniversary, First Horizon Foundation today announced the Grants for Good campaign, providing $1.6 million to non-profit organizations within the company's footprint. First Horizon Foundation will award 160 grants of $10,000 each to nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening the communities it serves.

"As we commemorate 160 years of excellence, the Grants for Good campaign underscores our long-term commitment and ongoing dedication to strengthening our communities," said First Horizon Corp. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. "We are honored to collaborate with organizations committed to uplifting those in need, fostering sustainable growth and fortifying resilience through impactful programs that strengthen the financial health and well-being of our beloved communities."

Grants for Good is open to any 501(c)(3) organization eligible to receive funding from First Horizon Foundation. Nonprofits can apply through the First Horizon website and only one application per nonprofit organization is permitted. Photos are encouraged with submissions. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges composed of First Horizon associates. Applications will be accepted from March 25 to April 30, 2024, and award recipients will be announced in June.

For more information and to apply for Grants for Good, please visit www.firsthorizonfoundation.com/grantsforgood.

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $150 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.firsthorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation