First Horizon Foundation Commits $250,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in Affected Communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Foundation announced today its pledge of $250,000 to help communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. These funds will be distributed through nonprofit partners to address the needs of affected areas. Applications for funding to 501(c)(3) organizations can be submitted online at https://firsthorizonfoundation.com/HeleneRelief.

Immediately following the storm, First Horizon Corporation provided manpower and distributed essential supplies, including water, ice, food, batteries and fuel, to associates and will continue to provide financial support through its Associate Relief Fund. The majority of First Horizon banking centers in affected areas are now open. In addition, ATMs and mobile banking units have been deployed to meet clients' needs. Clients can visit www.firsthorizon.com for updates on business operations, fee waivers, loan deferrals and other recovery resources.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone experiencing loss from this catastrophic storm," said First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "We stand ready to help rebuild and restore the lives of our associates, clients and the communities we serve."

About the First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $150 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation