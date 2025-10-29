First Horizon Foundation Invests $2.5 Million in Church Health

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Church Health and First Horizon Foundation are proud to announce a transformational $2.5 million commitment from the First Horizon Foundation. In recognition of this extraordinary gift, Church Health will name its Community Room—the heart of its Crosstown Concourse headquarters—in honor of the Foundation.

A special ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony will be held on October 29 at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room, located in Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Avenue. Members of the media are invited to attend.

"This generous support from the First Horizon Foundation strengthens our mission and acknowledges the vital role community plays in healing," said Jennie Robbins, CEO of Church Health. "The Community Room is where people gather, learn, and connect. It's a space built on compassion and belonging—values we proudly share with First Horizon."

The Foundation's investment enables Church Health to continue offering affordable, whole-person care to thousands of working uninsured individuals in Memphis. Their gift also supports health education, community wellness programs, and initiatives that foster physical, emotional and spiritual well-being for all.

"We believe that strong communities begin with healthy individuals. First Horizon Foundation's investment in Church Health reflects our deep commitment to expanding access to quality, compassionate care for those who need it most. We're proud to support an organization whose mission so closely aligns with our values of building sustainability and strengthening the communities and people we serve," said Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon Corporation, Bryan Jordan.

The Church Health Community Room is a hub of activity, hosting everything from wellness classes and community workshops to volunteer training and health screenings. With First Horizon Foundation's support, the space will continue to thrive as a center of connection and healing for years to come.

About Church Health

Church Health, located in Memphis' Crosstown Concourse, has provided comprehensive, whole-person healthcare to uninsured and underserved populations since 1987. Through medical, dental, behavioral health, and community-based services, Church Health cares for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of more than 60,000 patients annually.

About First Horizon Foundation

Founded in 1993, the First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. The Foundation has granted more than $100 million to strengthen the communities First Horizon serves, focusing on arts and culture, education and leadership, health and human services, and financial literacy.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation