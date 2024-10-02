First Horizon Leaders Named to The Most Powerful Women in Banking™: Top Teams for 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that its female leadership team has been named one of American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams for 2024. This is the second time members of First Horizon's Executive Management Committee have been honored with this recognition.

The female members of First Horizon's Executive Management Committee are named one of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams for 2024.

The female members of the Executive Management Committee make up 60% of the leadership team. Honorees include Terry Akins, Chief Risk Officer; Beth Ardoin, Chief Communications Officer; Hope Dmuchowski, Chief Financial Officer; Tammy LoCascio, Chief Operations Officer; Erin Pryor, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanya Hart, Chief Human Resources Officer and Susan Springfield, Chief Credit Officer.

By leveraging their combined strengths, this team and First Horizon continues to achieve substantial growth and success, ensuring that the evolving needs of the clients are met while upholding the company's 160-year legacy of excellence. The team's strategic focus is to enhance shareholder value with a commitment to client-centricity, serving as a trusted advisor through Capital and Counsel while making significant investments in the well-being of associates and communities.

"As accomplished business leaders, subject matter experts and mentors, this talented team represents the female leaders in our company who are not only making significant contributions to our company and our communities today but are accelerating opportunities for females in our industry for generations to come," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Horizon. "We are extremely proud of their success and prestigious recognition in our industry."

American Banker's The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ initiative recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services. As part of that program, The Most Powerful Women in Banking™: Top Teams winners are groups that work together, either in a business unit or on a project. The teams represent different bank functions; what unites them is that the women on the team came together to accomplish a significant goal.

"Teamwork and collaboration are cornerstones of progress," says Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. "And these teams exemplify modern leadership, with significant contributions to both their businesses and the industry at large. It hasn't been an easy year for banks and financial institutions, but progress continues — not by chance, but through the determined efforts of these inspiring leaders."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

