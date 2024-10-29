First Horizon Named Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2024 for Tennessee. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best in State Employers are identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. The survey is conducted using several online access panels, providing a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. The ranking is open to companies from all industry sectors, which have more than 500 employees in the U.S.

"At First Horizon, we believe that our success is driven by the passion and dedication of our associates to support and serve our clients in extraordinary ways," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "We are proud to receive this award that recognizes our organization as a place where people feel valued, inspired and able to reach their full potential."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

