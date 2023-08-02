FIRST HORIZON NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD'S BEST BANKS BY FORBES MAGAZINE

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

02 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

ALSO RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST BANKS BY FORBES MAGAZINE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by Forbes Magazine in recent publications on their best bank rankings, World's Best Banks of 2023 and America's Best Banks. 

First Horizon was recognized as one of the World's Best Banks of 2023. The World's Best Banks 2023 (forbes.com) listing can be viewed on their website.

Continue Reading
First Horizon recognized by Forbes Magazine as a World’s Best Banks of 2023
First Horizon recognized by Forbes Magazine as a World’s Best Banks of 2023

Banks who earned a spot in the ranking were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust. Forbes' World's Best Banks 2023 noted that trust was the most important factor, among other industry trends. Compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, the list is based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries.

Earlier this year, Forbes published the list of America's Best Banks and the full announcement can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes' 14th annual America's Best Banks was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively. While S&P Global Market Intelligence provides the data, the rankings are done separately by Forbes.

"First Horizon realizes that the trust is one of the most important factors when considering a financial institution," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "It is an honor to be recognized among our peers as one of the World's and America's best banks."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

Also from this source

First Horizon Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List

First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.