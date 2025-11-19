First Horizon Named to Forbes America's Best Companies 2026 List

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) is honored to be named to the Forbes America's Best Companies 2026 List, a recognition of top-performing organizations nationwide. The 2026 list is a new and improved edition, raising the bar on evaluating company excellence.

This recognition reflects First Horizon's commitment to its associates, clients and communities. To be eligible for the list, companies must be headquartered in the United States and employ more than 7,000 people nationally.

"At First Horizon, we are dedicated to creating an environment where every associate feels valued and empowered to make an impact for our clients and communities," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Earning a place on the Forbes America's Best Companies 2026 List demonstrates the commitment and integrity our associates bring to their work every day."

Forbes evaluated companies using more than 100 metrics including:

Employee sentiment (Glassdoor), including career growth, leadership and culture.

(Glassdoor), including career growth, leadership and culture. Client feedback (HundredX) on service, value and satisfaction.

(HundredX) on service, value and satisfaction. Financial performance (Forbes) via stock price and revenue growth.

(Forbes) via stock price and revenue growth. Business trajectory (Crunchbase), including market share, investment and company growth.

(Crunchbase), including market share, investment and company growth. Cybersecurity (SecurityScorecard), covering network security and threat resilience.

(SecurityScorecard), covering network security and threat resilience. Media sentiment (SignalAI), analyzing coverage on executive leadership, innovation and performance.

(SignalAI), analyzing coverage on executive leadership, innovation and performance. Workforce stability (People Data Labs), including growth rate and C-suite tenure.

(People Data Labs), including growth rate and C-suite tenure. Company size (Data Axle), measured by total U.S. associates.

For the complete Forbes America's Best Companies 2026 List, visit www.forbes.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

