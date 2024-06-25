First Horizon Named to the Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that First Horizon Bank has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best-in-State Banks 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 18th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Financial institutions are the cornerstone of the financial world and play a central role in stabilizing global systems. America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 ranking lists the institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities thereby being most valued by residents of each state.

The ranking is based on two sources:

An Independent Survey : Approximately 26,000 U.S. residents were surveyed online. Participants were asked to name all banks where they have a checking/savings account and rate it in six different subdimensions: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Services, and Financial Advice.



Publicly Available Reviews : For each bank, in each state, a sentiment analysis approach of publicly available online text reviews and ratings was applied.

In each state, the banks with the highest combined score from the analysis of survey results and publicly available reviews were awarded. The survey score was rated 80% and publicly available reviews 20%.

"First Horizon realizes the importance of trust and reputation when considering your financial institution," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "I am extremely proud for our organization to be recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Bank again this year."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

