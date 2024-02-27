First Horizon Names Ashley Argo Deputy Chief Risk Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has promoted Ashley Argo to Deputy Chief Risk Officer. Argo has held multiple roles in her 19-year tenure with First Horizon Bank in various departments including Accounting, Credit and Risk Management.

"Ashley has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and strategic thinking. Her commitment to excellence and innovative problem-solving has earned her this well-deserved promotion," says Terry Akins, Chief Risk Officer at First Horizon Bank.

Argo graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in taxation. She is an ambassador for the Tiger Leadership Circle which elevates the University's athletics program to connect athletic and academic success for student athletes. Argo is also a graduate of New Memphis Institute's Leadership Development Intensive, Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, and was named a 2022 Memphis Business Journal Super Woman in Business.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

