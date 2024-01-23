First Horizon Names FedEx CFO, John Dietrich, to its Board of Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced the election of John W. Dietrich, 59, to the First Horizon Corporation Board of Directors and First Horizon Bank Board of Directors.

Dietrich is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FedEx Corporation ("FedEx"), a provider of transportation, e-commerce and business services. He is responsible for all aspects of FedEx's global financial functions, including financial planning, treasury, tax, accounting and controls, internal audit, investor relations, and corporate development. He is also a member of the six-person Executive Committee, which plans and executes the corporation's strategic business activities. Prior to joining FedEx, Dietrich served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas") from 2019 until it was acquired by an investor group in 2023. He joined Atlas in 1999 as Associate General Counsel, was promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in 2004, and served as Chief Operating Officer from 2006 until 2019. Prior to joining Atlas, he worked at United Airlines for 13 years.

"As a financial expert and executive leader of a such a well-regarded, global organization, John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable in guiding our future," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon. "John understands the value of a client-centric business model and the importance of continually adapting to the changing needs and expectations of our client base."

First Horizon Lead Director Colin Reed added, "I am extraordinarily pleased to extend a warm welcome to John as our newest addition to our Board of Directors. An accomplished leader and brilliant strategist, John is highly regarded for leading transformational change in the aviation industry. His visionary leadership and depth of experience in leading operations and complex negotiations are invaluable to our Board at a pivotal time in our company's history. We are honored to have a leader of his caliber join the company."

Dietrich also serves on the Board of Directors of AAR Corporation and is actively engaged in his industry as Chairman of the National Defense Transportation Association, a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association and a member and former Chairman of the National Air Carrier Association.

The company also announces the retirement of two esteemed directors, John N. Casbon, 75, and William H. Fenstermaker, 75, effective at First Horizon's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders. Each has served on the First Horizon boards since its merger of equals with IBERIABANK. Throughout their tenure, each has made an indelible mark on the organization. Demonstrating exemplary leadership, they have generously given their time and talents to shape the strategic direction of the organization and drive its continued growth and prosperity.

Bryan Jordan added, "Through their dedicated service on the board over the years, John and Bill helped to create the incredibly strong foundation from which we build our future. I am deeply grateful for their support, guidance, friendship and contributions to our board and entire organization."

