MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce the naming of Hunter Hill as Regional President of the First Horizon Bank's South Central region, which includes Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia. As Regional President, Hill is responsible for all banking operations within the region.

First Horizon Names Hill Regional President of the South-Central Region

A native of Alabama, Hill joined the company in 2009 to grow the bank's commercial client base in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2014, he was promoted to New Orleans Market President. In this role, he led a wide variety of client segments including Commercial, Business, and Retail Banking as well as Private Client and Wealth Management for one of the company's top markets. Hill was then tapped to serve as Chief Digital Transformation Officer for the company responsible for creating and driving enterprise digital strategy and treasury management services.

"We are thrilled for Hunter to be back in his home state where his experience and deep relationships will continue to add extraordinary value to the company," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "He has consistently executed on our value-based, relationship-oriented client strategy which is instrumental in building on our years of success as the trusted banking leader in the communities we serve."

Reporting to Hill, Alex Morton will continue to serve as Market President of Birmingham, Ken Brown as Market President of Mobile and Rodney Hall as Market President of Atlanta.

As an active leader in the community throughout his professional career, Hill has served on numerous nonprofit and civic boards in Birmingham, New Orleans and Memphis. He currently sits on The National WWII Museum Board of Trustees and the Chickasaw Council Boy Scouts of America Board. He was also past Chairman of the Young Presidents Organization Louisiana Chapter and Annual Campaign Chairman for the United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

Hill graduated from Auburn University with a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. In 2015, he completed an Executive Education Program at Harvard University.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

