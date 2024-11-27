First Horizon Names New Head of Investor Relations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce the naming of Tyler Craft as Head of Investor Relations, effective January 1, 2025.

Craft will succeed Natalie Flanders as Head of Investor Relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski. In this role, he will manage relationships with investors and articulate First Horizon's financial vision and strategy. Currently serving as Director of Transformation - Fintech and Emerging Technology, Craft has been instrumental in advancing the company's fintech initiatives, leading ventures in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and fraud prevention enhancements. Throughout his 14-year tenure with the organization, he has held numerous positions, played a lead role in the company's 2023 Investor Day and has made key contributions to major integrations. Prior to First Horizon, he was the Director of Product at Capital Bank, leading finance-related functions and overseeing the bank's ALLL and loan valuation modeling, in addition to his involvement in multiple mergers.

"Tyler will do an exceptional job leading our investor relations efforts," said Hope Dmuchowski, Chief Financial Officer for First Horizon. "His experience in the financial services industry and tenure with our organization make him an invaluable resource to our investors, executive leadership team and our board of directors as we remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value."

Flanders will join the Risk Organization as Director of Credit & Financial Risk.

Dmuchowski commented, "Natalie took on this role at a very critical time and has done an exceptional job over the last 18 months re-engaging with investors and strengthening our investor relations strategy. As she has in each role she has served, Natalie will continue to be a tremendous asset to the organization and in her leadership role within our risk management organization."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

