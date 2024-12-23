First Horizon Operations Earns 2024 Commitment Award from TNCPE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is proud to announce that the First Horizon Bank Operations team has been honored with the 2024 Commitment Award by the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE). This prestigious recognition highlights the organization's dedication to operational innovation and continuous improvement in the pursuit of excellence.

Since the early 1990s, TNCPE has provided assessments and feedback to more than 1,000 organizations across industries, helping them refine processes, improve client relationships and achieve lasting results through the Baldrige Excellence Framework.

"This recognition demonstrates we are committed to continuously improving our operational processes in the pursuit of excellence," said Amy Shreve, Executive Vice President and Operations Executive at First Horizon Bank. "It's a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our Operations team to meet the highest standards of performance for our clients and communities."

Recognition from TNCPE is a multiyear journey that signifies a commitment to continuous improvement, performance and exceptional service. First Horizon Bank remains steadfast in its efforts to enhance operational excellence and build stronger relationships with clients across its 12-state footprint.

For more information about this year's TNCPE award winners, visit TNCPE.org.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at FirstHorizon.com.

