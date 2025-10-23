First Horizon's James Ramson Honored with ABA Emerging Leader Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that James Ramson, Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Payments Product Management Leader, has been named a recipient of the 2025 American Bankers Association (ABA) Emerging Leader Award.

The ABA Emerging Leader Awards recognize the next generation of bankers committed to achievement, integrity and service to their industry and communities. Honorees are selected by a committee of industry leaders for their innovation, adaptability and ability to inspire others toward achieving common goals.

"James embodies forward-thinking leadership and innovation, and we are proud to see him recognized by the ABA," said Anthony Restel, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for First Horizon. "James's dedication to excellence in treasury management and his genuine commitment to our associates and clients reflect our core values – every interaction is a chance to build trust and lasting relationships. His leadership has made a significant, positive impact on our organization."

Ramson and the other winners were recognized at the ABA Annual Convention held in Charlotte, N.C.

Learn more about Ramson and the rest of the 2025 class of Emerging Leaders here .

