First Horizon Recognized by TIME Magazine on list of World's Best Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that it has been recognized on the list of Time Magazine's World's Best Companies. In partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings, the results can be viewed here.

World's Best Companies 2024 is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top performing companies across the globe. The study was based on three primary dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth, and Sustainability (ESG). Data was consolidated and weighted within a scoring model to create the final ranking. The top-scoring companies were recognized as the World's Best Companies 2024.

Employee Satisfaction : The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

: The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth : Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered.

: Companies generating a revenue of at least US in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG) : Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista's ESG Database and targeted data research.

"We are proud of the culture we have built and honored to be recognized as a top performing company in America," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering value to our associates, clients, communities and shareholders."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation